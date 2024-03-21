Aaron Taylor-Johnson Reacts To Critics Who Say He Was Groomed By His Wife!

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has had it with the peanut gallery!

The 33-year-old movie star spoke to Rolling Stone UK for an interview published on Wednesday. In it, he opened up a little bit about his life with wife Sam Taylor-Johnson, who is 24 years his senior! Of course, the duo met back on the set of the 2009 film Nowhere Boy. Back then, Aaron was just 18 years old compared to Sam’s 42, but they fell in love and got married! In the years after, they have had two daughters together — Wylda, 13, and Romy Hero, 11 — and have collaborated on screen with each other a ton, too! But people just can’t stop talking about the age gap…

Speaking candidly about his sped-up life, the Bullet Train star explained that he has simply always been on a fast track beginning with his earliest years:

“What you gotta realize is that what most people were doing in their twenties, I was doing when I was 13.”

Hmmm… That’s not always a good thing! There is such a thing as growing up too quickly, ya know?! Doing things faster does not always mean doing things better!! Anyways, in regards to Sam, Aaron slammed online critics who he felt have been too nosy for too long rooting around in things that don’t concern them:

“You’re doing something too quickly for someone else? I don’t understand that. What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It’s bizarre to me.”

When it did come time to mention his director wife, he called her “a great filmmaker and a great storyteller.” But even with that, he conceded that it was tough for him to shake off fan criticisms over how their relationship began. From the age gap discourse itself to persistent and seemingly endless grooming claims being made online, it all has Aaron set on keeping his private life as private as possible:

“There’s a protectiveness that I feel. I think it’s really difficult. There’s also part of me that feels like if something didn’t work, I’m the one that’s responsible.”

He also wanted to make it clear that his life is actually very mundane:

“People see and perceive this thing around my career, and that’s OK. But I’m just trying to juggle my family and my work. I’m doing normal life; dentist appointments. Career doesn’t necessarily take a back seat, but it takes a different thought behind the choices that you make.”

OK, dude, you are a Marvel alum who is currently rumored to be in the running for becoming the next James Bond.

