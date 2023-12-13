Sienna Miller Says Criticism Of Her Age Gap With Baby Daddy Oli Green Is 'Misogynistic'

Sienna Miller isn’t here for the criticism of her age gap!

The American Sniper star started dating Oli Green back in 2021, and now they’re expecting their first child together. Sienna couldn’t be prouder, putting that baby bump on full display in a killer Vogue spread on Wednesday.

Goodness, look at all those pics! Especially that very last one! Annie Leibovitz does it again!

But Sienna has seen the critics taking issue with her getting pregnant with a much younger man’s baby. For those who don’t know, the Layer Cake alum is 41 years old — Oli, a rising model/actor whom you may have just seen as Kate Middleton‘s boyfriend Rupert Finch on The Crown, is just 27. The 14-year age gap was even more pronounced a couple years back when they started dating at 39 and 25. But the pregnancy is apparently what has some folks riled. And Sienna is blasting the criticism as “misogynistic”! She says in a filmed interview for Vogue:

“I think that people are comfortable with a way of living that has existed for many years, which is very misogynistic and patriarchal, me being the older woman in a partnership with a younger person or being pregnant over 40, that that’s irresponsible and, ‘Poor child.’ It’s such double standards, and I think it’s so unquestioned in people’s minds.”

Hmm. We have no doubt there is plenty of misogyny coming Sienna’s way — this is the world we’re talking about, not Barbieland. But for her to say there’s a double standard implies no one is lambasting men for dating much younger women. And that’s just not true. In recent months we’ve seen some harsh criticism of Chris Evans, Scott Disick, Al Pacino, Dane Cook, Justin Theroux, Wilmer Valderrama… From what we’ve seen, older hotties who date younger men — like Mariah Carey and Cher — have been just as celebrated as they have been vilified.

But maybe that’s in different circles? There certainly have to be men out there who don’t bat an eye at an age gap going the other way — but blanch at seeing Sienna with a young hottie. Just not men we talk to so much maybe? LOLz!

As far as her response to the actual age gap, and how it affects things? She tells the mag:

“I don’t think you can legislate on matters of the heart. I certainly have never been able to.”

She admits her baby daddy feels some concern about it, saying:

“For Oli, it’s real that I might want to be with someone older.”

However, she says he’s been much more mature than the men she’s dated her own age or older! She explains:

“I see it with Oli’s friends. There’s awareness of the dynamics that enter relationships between men and women now that we just didn’t have 20 or 25 years ago. I feel like my whole adolescence was dodging bullets and advances in a really delicate way, to not offend somebody. Whereas the girls that he grew up with, they’re probably like, ‘No — no, thank you. Moving on.'”

Hmm. Inneresting…

Do YOU think Sienna is right about misogyny fueling criticism of her age gap? Or is it just that society is looking at these things with a much more critical eye across the board?

[Image via Phil Lewis/MEGA/WENN.]