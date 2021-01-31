Popular YouTuber & Actor Abigail Thorn Announces She Is Transgender!

The star and founder of the popular Philosophy Tube channel on YouTube just made a BIG announcement that has gone viral on Saturday — and it’s very inspiring!

Abigail Thorn officially came out as transgender on Saturday in an official video posted to her channel. In it, she opened up about how long she’d been keeping her secret, and what it meant to come forward now.

As you can see (below), she speaks very candidly about her long-term decision to finally reveal her true identity to the world.

She also noted she’d previously been playing a part before coming out as transgender, as her initial character who used to host Philosophy Tube videos.

In part of her written statement to the world, she made the announcement triumphantly and noted her thanks to all of those who have been supporting her (below):

“Hello friends! I’m delighted to say I’m a trans woman; my name is Abigail and you can refer to me with she/her [pronouns]. Thank you to everyone who kept my secret for such a long time as I prepared to come out publicly! I’m excited to continue my acting career and Philosophy Tube. Please respect my privacy and treat everyone with kindness and patience, even those who don’t treat me kindly.”

And she added more, too:

“It’s lovely to finally relax, to sleep well with sweet dreams and be at home in myself! But I’m also scared. Things are very, very bad for trans people in the UK and they’re getting worse. My existing following means I have now instantly become one of the most recognizable transgender people in the country and I feel an enormous pressure to be ‘good at it’ like if I could only be clever enough, or pretty or funny or articulate enough, things would magically come right! Alas. I can’t be a perfect paragon of trans Britain. I’m only an actress but I can relay the following facts.”

Wow! Very powerful.

Unexpected and inspiring, too! And very well said regarding the political landscape in Britain and around the world right now, as well…

Here’s her tweet announcement:

Amazing!

Here’s the full first video, revealing her true identity:

She also provided a further public statement about her gender identity, and what it means socially and politically:

Very powerful!

Sending all of our love to Abigail and wishing her all the best!

Such an inspiring thing to watch!

[Image via Philosophy Tube/YouTube]