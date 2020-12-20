Elliot Page Returns To Instagram, Thanking Fans For Support Since Coming Out As Transgender

Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, has returned to Instagram for the first time since coming out as transgender!

The Oscar-nominated star of such films like Juno, opted to return to the social media site to thank fans and followers for their support. As you’ll recall from our earlier reporting, he came out with the news about his gender identity less than three weeks ago, drawing support from a LOT of celebrities and public figures in the process.

Related: J.K. Rowling Releases New Statement On Her Stance On Transgender Rights…

In the new message posted to Instagram on Sunday, the actor, who is currently appearing on the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy, shared the above selfie of himself in glasses and a black hoodie, and wrote (below):

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline See you in 2021 Xoxo Elliot.”

Love it!

Already, celebs were jumping in the comments section to show love for Elliot, too! Jennifer Garner shared “huge love” to the film star, while Pose star Indya Moore echoed the sentiment, as well. Other stars like Laura Linney, Kate Mara, and Janelle Monae also shared their love and support, as well. So great!

Of course, as you’ll recall, Page was praised by many celebs online for his big reveal at the beginning of this month, as well. As you may recall, the star wrote in part at the time of the announcement in early December:

“My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I love that I am trans, and I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better. Thank you for reading this.”

Good to see he has such amazing support among celebs and fans, right alongside his family, friends, and loved ones!

Support is so crucial with things like this… especially during what’s been such a mentally and psychologically challenging year of quarantine for so many of us, too!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Share your opinions down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Elliot Page/Instagram]