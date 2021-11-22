Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse Actor Joey Morgan Dead At 28

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse alum Joey Morgan died Sunday morning, according to his representative. He was just 28. The Hollywood Reporter released a statement confirming the untimely death of the performer over the weekend, in which Joey’s team wrote:

“Joey Morgan passed away early Sunday morning. It was a shock and devastated all of us who loved him. He will be dearly missed. We hope everyone understands how painful this is for his loved ones and can respect boundaries and allow them to grieve in private.”

No cause of death has been released at this time.

Morgan was born in Chicago and quickly made a name for himself in his Hollywood debut Scouts Guide, in which he played Augie Foster. In 2017, he starred alongside Zoey Deutch, Kathryn Hahn, Tim Heidecker, Adam Scott, and Dylan Gelula in Flower, and was selected as one of Tribeca’s breakout talents for his work in the comedy-drama. The 28-year-old also had roles in Compadres, Camp Manna, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, and Max Reload and the Nether Blasters. He was carving a path for himself on TV as well, making appearances on popular series Angie Tribeca, Chicago Med, and Critters: A New Binge.

Since his death, he has been remembered by many co-stars, including Scouts Guide director Christopher Landon, who wrote:

“Joey Morgan came into my life nearly 9 years ago when I made Scouts. He was quiet, funny, intelligent, and thoughtful. And when the cameras rolled he was magnetic. He passed today and the news is heartbreaking. I am honored to have known him. “

Zoey Deutch also posted a behind-the-scenes photo from Flower, musing:

“rest in peace joey. a deeply kind, talented, special person. we love you ”

Patrick Schwarzenegger, who worked with Joey on Scouts Guide, responded to that post, saying:

“What?!? No. Such a hilarious bright star when I worked with him. Wow. This is awful.”

Fellow former co-star Logan Miller shared a series of photos of his late friend, reflecting:

“The world has lost a great human. I was told that my dear friend Joey Morgan has passed away. Joey was kind, giving, hilarious, extremely talented and full of love and life. We had nothing but fun together. Didn’t matter where we were in the world we would always catch-up and keep each other company through the formative years of us breaking into our industry. Sometimes we wouldn’t see each other for years and once we reunited it was like only a couple days had passed. I am so grateful for the time we got to spend together and I’m sorry we didn’t have more time. I miss you. I love you! And I’ll see you later duder.”

Such a sad loss… We’ll be keeping all of Morgan’s loved ones in our thoughts as they grieve this unexpected death. R.I.P.

