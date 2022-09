A lot of drag queens sing, but few do it as well Ada Vox.

Literally forever ago she released Because Of You with DJ/producer Bimbo Jones. We’d never heard it before, though, and had to give it some shine.

If you like dance music and uplifting anthems, you will really dig this!

Check it out above!

Hope we get some new high energy bops from her soon!

CLICK HERE to listen to more from Ada Vox!