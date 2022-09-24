Pitch Perfect’s Adam Devine Wants To Make It Clear That He’s ‘Not Adam Levine’ Amid Singer’s Affair Allegations!

Adam Devine wants everyone to stop confusing him for Adam Levine amid the singer’s affair allegations!

Although the two stars share very similar names, the 38-year-old Pitch Perfect star took to Instagram on Friday to make it clear to everyone on the internet that he is NOT the Maroon frontman – and reassured everyone that he did not cheat on his wife, Chloe Bridges. Alongside a picture of the couple, he wrote:

“Just want to post this and say that my wife @chloebridges and I are doing great and going strong. I am not Adam Levine. He’s a different guy and a worse singer. We are however naming our future baby Sumner.”

OMG!!!

Honestly, we don’t blame him for not wanting people to mix him up with Levine after everything that’s come out… Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Related: Hilary Duff’s Husband Perfectly Trolls Adam Levine Amid Affair Allegations!

As you most likely know, the last sentence is a reference to an alleged message Levine sent to his alleged mistress and Instagram model Sumner Stroh, asking if he could name his upcoming third child with Behati Prinsloo after her. The 23-year-old claimed on Monday that she had an affair with the former The Voice coach, saying she was under the impression his marriage “was over”:

“At the time, I was young, I was naïve and quite frankly I feel exploited. I wasn’t in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely easily manipulated.”

For his part, Levine denied having a relationship with Sumner – but admitted that he “crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.” He said:

“In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility.”

However, multiple women have since come forward with claims that the Moves Like Jagger artist sent them inappropriate messages while still married – including model Maryka, who claimed he sent her a “naked selfie” while “sexting.” Yikes!

While these accusations are certainly no joke to Behati right now, that clearly has not stopped anyone from poking fun at the whole situation. Reactions to Adam Devine’s joke, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]