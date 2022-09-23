Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Perfectly Trolls Adam Levine Amid Affair Allegations! OUCH!

Hilary Duff‘s husband Matthew Koma has JOKES!

TBH, we all do when it comes to this Adam Levine saga. At least for the funny parts of it — like the rock star’s alleged over-the-top direct messages about the hotness level of his various supposed illicit love interests.

So when the Winnetka Bowling League singer opted to make his mark on that discourse, it fit perfectly! On Wednesday, the 35-year-old musician trolled the 43-year-old former coach on The Voice with a funny altered Instagram Stories post! Using Levine’s meme-worthy “holy f**king f**k” DM screenshot, Koma replaced the original image’s real thirst trap with a goofy one of his own. And the results are HIGHlarious! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

LOLz!!!

Of course, Koma is not the only one to make a joke like this. Over on Twitter, random users swapped out the thirst trap for pics of Danny DeVito (below):

New Adam Levine dms leaked. wow! pic.twitter.com/1Ij2gsKc6f — Logan (@looooooogaaaaan) September 21, 2022

…And for jokes about computer programming (below):

never asking adam levine to review my code again pic.twitter.com/ZI0NyTRYhZ — sysengineer (@_sysengineer) September 22, 2022

…And literally for hundreds of other pop culture references and other inside gags. Search that site for about five minutes and you’ll find hundreds. Too funny!!

Of course, the real-world consequences for all this are decidedly less funny for the Maroon 5 frontman’s pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo, and the couple’s children. That part of these affair allegations is no doubt shocking to the core. Still, that’s never seemed to stop the internet from delivering endlessly macabre commentary… Reactions, Perezcious readers??

