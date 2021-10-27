Adam Levine Apologizes For Rude AF Reaction To Maroon 5 Fan After Getting Called Out In Viral TikTok!

Adam Levine is in misery.

Ever since a viral TikTok showed the Maroon 5 frontman freaking out after a fan jumped on stage and grabbed him during a performance at Hollywood Bowl’s We Can Survive concert on Saturday, he’s been blasted for thinking his supporters are “beneath” him.

Unable to move forward with that kind of narrative, The Voice alum hopped on his Instagram Story Tuesday night to defend himself — and, more importantly, send a heartfelt clarification to his diehards.

In the video, which showed the 42-year-old looking very down in the dumps (though that could have been thanks to the “no sleep” filter he used), he explained:

“I just wanted to address the Hollywood Bowl incident thing, a fan coming up to me onstage. I have always been someone that loves, respects, worships our fans. Without our fans, we don’t have a job. I say that all the time, to our fans. To think that anyone would believe that I thought that our fans were beneath us, or less than us, makes my stomach turn. That’s just not who I am. That’s not who I’ve ever been.”

So, how can he justify yelling “f**k” and shaking off remnants of a young girl after she climbed on stage and made contact with the performer before security pulled her away? The songwriter dove deep into what he was feeling at the time, insisting:

“So I just need you guys to know I was really startled, and sometimes when you’re startled…you have to shake it off and move on. Because I’m doing my job up there. And it’s what I pride myself on, so I need to let you guys know what my heart is, and my heart is that connection that exists between the band performing on stage and the fans.”

Behati Prinsloo’s husband then blew a kiss to the camera, concluding:

“I hope we can all understand that.”

Wow! Love how straightforward he was about the situation. We get it, that would be startling, especially seeing as he was so in the zone singing Sunday Morning (eyes closed and all)! Getting an unexpected hug from a stranger would throw anyone for a loop, especially after all we’ve been through during the coronavirus pandemic. Even though security arrived quickly, incidents can happen and it’s fair for the musician to be caught off guard because he had no clue what the woman’s intentions were.

Could he have been a bit more subtle about his disgust? Of course. But adrenaline was pumping and he was probably trying to make light of the situation for viewers.

If you missed the TikTok or just need to see it again to decide how you’re feeling about the controversial clip now, check it out (below)!

Posted by @luispenaloza9525 the day after the event, the user explained the situation, writing:

“This lady jumped on stage during Maroon 5’s performance. Adam Levine was not having it.”

In a similar vein, many social media users hated the Cali native’s reaction, criticizing him for his ego:

“He forgets it’s people like her why he is what he is.” “He needs to sit down and be humble for a sec.”

While a few others tried to remind people that while a concert may have been going on, we’re still in a pandemic! Like this one supporter who said:

“He doesn’t even have to be humbled… a random person invaded his personal space during a pandemic. He acted the right way, y’all just want to make him [look] bad”

Even after Adam’s explanation, the comments section is still just as divided. What side are U on, Perezcious readers? Was this a rude reaction or suitable for the situation? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

