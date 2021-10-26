Gwyneth Paltrow 'Almost Died' Giving Birth To Apple Martin!

Gwyneth Paltrow had a “crazy” first birth experience!

While chatting with Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast on Monday, the Goop founder revealed that she suffered some intense complications while giving birth to her daughter Apple Martin that almost resulted in her death! Oh, no!!

Talking about two cesareans she’s had, Gwyneth revealed:

“My daughter was an emergency, it was crazy, we almost died. It was like not good.”

“Not good” seems like an understatement! We’re so glad they both survived. (We obviously knew that because Apple’s now 17, but still!!)

While the momma — who shares Apple and Moses, 15, with ex-husband Chris Martin — didn’t elaborate on what led to that emergency c-section, she did address the way pregnancy changes a woman’s body, musing:

“Anyway, there’s a big scar across your body, and you’re like, ‘Oh wow, that didn’t used to be there.’ And it’s not that it’s bad or you want to judge it, but you’re just like, ‘Oh, my God.’”

Such an interesting perspective. While the changes can feel monumental and cause all kinds of emotions to stir up, it’s also fine to just acknowledge that things look different and that’s okay! Though we know that’s a lot easier to say than do, especially with trolls on social media ready to criticize someone’s new physique.

Speaking of, the Iron Man alum hates all the unrealistic expectations placed on new parents, lamenting:

“Thank God there wasn’t Instagram when I had babies because now it’s like if I see someone, ‘Oh, I just gave birth two weeks ago and I have a completely washboard stomach,’ and I’m like, ‘Wow that’s not what I [looked like].”

It’s not what SO many women look like, so we’re happy to hear more and more mommas speaking out about it!

That’s not to say super fit parents aren’t to be praised; it just shouldn’t be the pinnacle of success, the Sex, Love & Goop executive producer continued:

“And like great, more power to the lady with the washboard [abs], but that is totally the exception and then now we’re being fed all of these other images of what we’re supposed to look like all the time — babies, no babies, whatever.”

The 49-year-old also had some thoughts on the ever-controversial topic of formula feeding versus breastfeeding. Bottom line, she just wishes people would be “friends with each other” instead of arguing. If only it were that simple! Paltrow concluded:

“Guess what, whatever it is, it’s OK. I feel like we also have this weird thing around… It’s past perfectionism. It’s like I can do this gargantuan task that’s superhuman and why? For what?”

Exactly, “for what?” It’s a losing game when there’s never any real prize. Thoughts?? Loving these parenting opinions or do you disagree? Let us know in the comments (below)!

