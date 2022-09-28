Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Spotted Flying To Sin City Together -- With Their Wedding Rings On!

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are settin’ up shop in Vegas!

The couple flew to Sin City on Tuesday, taking a private jet on a quick trip from Santa Barbara. But before they took off, paparazzi cameras were there to capture them getting out of an SUV and walking along the tarmac to the plane. According to the pics, published by TMZ on Tuesday evening, the pair looked casual AF stepping onto the jet in SB. Adam was rocking ripped jeans and a Sublime t-shirt, while the Victoria’s Secret model wore a leopard print top with a coat wrapped around her waist covering her baby bump!

Related: Adam Devine Is NOT Adam Levine! Ha!

And this is the biggest part: if you look closely in the photos, it appears both of them still have their wedding rings on!! You can see the tarmac snaps HERE.

Of course, that jewelry tidbit is important. The Maroon 5 frontman has been at the center of a major scandal after multiple women came forward earlier this month to allege unduly flirting via Instagram direct messages. The first woman to reveal her claim, influencer Sumner Stroh, also alleged the pair had a physical relationship. That story spread like wildfire across social media, and both Adam and Behati have since been dealing with the fallout.

Maroon 5 has a charity performance scheduled for this coming weekend in the Nevada city. Perezcious readers will also recall how the group is going to have their own Las Vegas residency come early next year! The band is set up to play at Dolby Live in the Park MGM Hotel on the Strip. Gotta get out to the desert and get s**t squared away, we suppose — even with all the DM drama going around!!

The flight from Santa Barbara to Vegas is a little over an hour, BTW. We wonder what it was like all alone up high in the sky for these two?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]