Adam Levine Is 'Embarrassed' Over Affair Allegations -- But The Maroon 5 Show Must Go On!

Adam Levine is trying to work past the affair allegations levied against him by Instagram influencer Sumner Stroh this week — but it won’t be easy.

For one, and most importantly, he is dealing with the fallout as it relates to his marriage to Behati Prinsloo. And that, along with his relationship with his children through it, remains the most important part. But beyond that, there are (lesser) issues to consider too, like the Maroon 5 frontman’s rep with fans and the future of his career.

According to an insider who spoke to ET on Wednesday night, the 43-year-old rock star is reportedly ashamed about how his flirty direct messages have leaked out into the world. The over-the-top texts have quickly become their own viral meme, which was probably inevitable. And that’s not a great thing for the Songs About Jane artist’s reputation!

The source told the outlet about Adam’s take on the difficult situation, as well as his thoughts about speaking out in order to minimize the fallout:

“Adam wanted to speak out as soon as possible so that any stories didn’t get out of hand. He wanted to confront everything head on and address things right away.”

Then, the insider added these key details about the Pay Phone singer’s “embarrassed” state of mind:

“He is embarrassed and recognizes that his actions were inappropriate. He’s trying to make things right with Behati and his family.”

Yeah, no s**t, dude. It’s not a good look for him. And the super-thirsty nature of the DMs that have been leaked were pretty unbecoming for a rock star. Just saying!!

Remember, earlier this week, he delivered a response to Stroh’s allegations and others against him in the form of an Instagram Stories post. In it, the performer wrote:

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

And he added at the time:

“I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was my greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

But while that’s all playing out, the show must go on!

According to TMZ, Levine and Maroon 5 are scheduled to perform in about a week — on October 1, to be exact — at a fundraising event in Las Vegas. The band’s next gig that night will go down at the MGM Grand Hotel, as part of the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation‘s annual fundraising gala.

Last year, the former NBA star’s always-anticipated fundraising event had a red carpet component. However, according to the outlet’s Thursday reporting, that will not happen this time around. So it sounds like Levine will be able to skirt media attention and avoid awkward red carpet interactions. For now…

Beyond that, Maroon 5 has a world tour coming up later this year, too. The band has dates scheduled all over Asia through the end of 2022. Now, TMZ reports they are “going to forge ahead” with those commitments. As they should, of course. A LOT goes into planning and executing a lucrative and popular tour like that.

Still, it’s going to be a s**t show along the way! What do y’all make of the way this controversy is playing out, Perezcious readers?? Share your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

