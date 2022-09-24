Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo 'Trying To Move Past' Cheating Scandal After He Allegedly Told Multiple Women They Were On The Rocks!

OK, OK, OK… We’re all thinking it, right? We’re at the end of a work week of this Adam Levine scandal — these five days of hell must have wrecked his marriage, right?

We feel so bad for Behati Prinsloo, this must have been hell on the poor woman. Not only was he accused of having a yearlong affair with one woman, but she AND OTHERS provided the receipts to prove — at the very least — the singer was emotionally cheating online.

We’re now at five women in the past couple years (and more if you go further back) who say the Maroon 5 frontman was hitting on them. Only one says they hooked up IRL (and their DMs seem to support the claim, with him telling her she looks “50 times hotter in person” — implying they met up), but where there’s smoke there’s fire, right? And there’s SO MUCH SMOKE HERE! All the sexting and “booty” DMs with young women over the past few days, it’s enough to drive any wife mad.

And the cherry on top is apparently an eggplant — as one of the women, model and comedian Maryka, told In Touch on Friday that Levine sent her a “naked selfie” as part of their regular “sexting.” Like Sumner Stroh, the IG model who got all this started by claiming they had an actual, full-blown affair, Adam allegedly told her his relationship with Behati was on the rocks, clearing the way for an affair of the text variety.

The thing is… their marriage was never going through any issues? At least none Behati knew about? We’ve heard nothing from any source close to the couple who has ever heard about these so-called “issues.” They seem instead to be fabrications from him, a smokescreen he put up to get women to go along with sexting (or more) with a married man.

OK, but did the fact he told these women they had problems become a self-fulfilling prophecy and CAUSE marital problems?

Shockingly, according to what we’ve heard, NO! Another inside source spilled on Friday, telling ET :

“Adam and Behati are trying to move past this situation and move forward together as a couple and parents.”

They assured:

“Behati is upset about how everything was handled and the public aspect of it, but their goals is to be the best parents and work through things. Adam is committed to making things better with Behati.”

This update is of course after the news that Behati believes her husband when he says he never physically cheated on her. In his statement on Tuesday, Adam admitted to “inappropriate” words shared with other women (he didn’t mention nude pics), saying in part:

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

Does she still believe that? It doesn’t seem like a lot of people do. Then again, they don’t have two kids with him, and another on the way. If anyone has motivation to get past this, it’s Adam and Behati. So this makes sense in a way.

How about it, Perezcious readers? Could YOU forgive and forget your man telling other women your marriage was in trouble so they’d send him nude pics?

