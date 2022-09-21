Adam Levine Admitted He 'Cheated' In The Past & Once Said 'Monogamy Is Not In Our Genetic Makeup'

Adam Levine can’t be expected to be monogamous in a relationship because… reasons???? That’s what he claimed in a recently-resurfaced 2009 interview, at least. And he used that sit-down to cop to cheating in his past, too!

Now that his alleged affair with Instagram influencer Sumner Stroh is going mega-viral online, the rock star’s old words appear to be coming back to haunt him. Not a great look, dude!! So, this anti-monogamy flap comes from a 2009 cover story the Maroon 5 frontman did with Cosmopolitan. In the chat with the mag that year, Levine pushed back on commitment, and opened the door for the reality of cheating on a partner.

Related: Adam Levine’s Yoga Teacher Reveals MORE Unsolicited Flirty Messages He Sent Her

He told the outlet:

“Instinctively, monogamy is not in our genetic makeup. People cheat. I have cheated. And you know what? There is nothing worse than the feeling of doing it.”

Uhh yes, it’s true that people do cheat. And it’s a bad thing to do! It’s not right to wave away commitment because of whatever maybe going on “instinctively” or some s**t! Unless both you and your partner both agree to be in an ENM (ethically non-monogamous) relationship.

Periodt!!!

Of course, Perezcious readers will recall how we recently did a deep dive on the bandleader’s love history. Let’s see… 2009 would have put him somewhere in the Cameron Diaz phase of his love life, post-Jessica Simpson and long before Behati Prinsloo came around. The rest of that interview is wild. When the mag asked the Songs About Jane artist whether he is cocky, he responded:

“A little, but in a playful, not arrogant way. My mother has been giving me s**t about it for years.”

Hmmm…

And when they queried whether Levine would rather be funny or intelligent, he explained:

“Funny. I’m intelligent enough to survive happily and be compassionate. If I were too smart, I would realize all the ills of the world.”

Oh, suuure, Adam, you’re the perfect level of intelligence. And humility, too. It would be bad if you were too smart.

The ages-old dialogue wrapped with one more Q about the rock star’s “best feature.” Chillingly, Levine laid out some of the personality aspects apparent in his present-day affair allegations by responding like this:

“My ability to detach myself — it’s also my worst feature. I let myself off the hook to the point where it’s a bad thing. People are hard on themselves. I’m not.”

Yikes!!

Like we said up top, that is REALLY not a good look! Definitely not a great thing to have out there in light of what’s been going on in Levine’s life this week. Then again, maybe it all makes so much sense now… You can relive that full Cosmo chat from the oooold days of 2009 at the link HERE. Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]