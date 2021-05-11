Adam Sandler Gives IHOP A Second Chance After Viral TikTok! LOOK!

Looks like IHOP got the last laugh alongside this famous funnyman!

As we previously reported, a teen’s TikTok went viral after she posted video footage showing herself giving THE Adam Sandler the bad news that there was a half hour wait at IHOP for a table. Of course, the SNL alum left before the poor hostess even realized that she had turned away a major celeb.

After the video blew up online, the comedian graciously responded:

“For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes.”

Not long after, the restaurant responded on their own Twitter page:

“You know what, @adamsandler, You may be onto something here. In your honor, we’d like to declare May 10th, 2021 #MilkshakeMonday at IHOP.”

Not only did the event benefit a good cause — Comedy Gives Back, which helps support comedians who lost income due to the closing of venues during the pandemic — it also reunited Dayanna and the Sandman. She posted yet another TikTok from the Manhasset, Long Island location featuring a slideshow of pics, including her posing with the actor (Check out the video HERE). She wrote:

“Couldn’t have been more excited!! Thank you Adam Sandler!”

Meanwhile, the Happy Gilmore star posted a pic of his pup at the event, adding:

“Thank u IHOP for Milkshake Monday”

Thank u IHOP for Milkshake Monday pic.twitter.com/SsTEK0W0XK — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) May 11, 2021

We love to see a happy ending, especially for a good cause!

[Image via WENN/Instar, IHOP & Dayanna Rodas/TikTok]