Addison Rae & Bryce Hall Break Up Following Cheating Rumors!

Guess he wasn’t all that!

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall have officially split! The TikTok starlet first sparked rumors about the relationship’s demise on Tuesday when interviewed by Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to promote her debut single, Obsessed. Speaking on the meaning of the song, Addison seemly referred to the former Sway House member as her ex! The 20-year-old said:

“So the night recording this… I was driving right before the studio, I had dropped off my ex-boyfriend, my boyfriend at the time. I dropped him off at his house… He looked at me and was like, ‘I’m obsessed with you.’ And I was like, ‘Me too.’”

She added:

“And I didn’t really mean that. It was kind of an accident. I mean, I didn’t really mean that, I kind of meant, ‘I’m obsessed with you too.’ But he was like, ‘Oh, are you obsessed with yourself?’ And I was like, ‘You know what? I should be.’ And then I was like, ‘But I’m obsessed with you too, whatever.’”

Well, turns out she wasn’t that obsessed because after unfollowing the influencer on Instagram (though he still follows her!), a source confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday that they’re dunzo:

“Addison broke up with Bryce. She feels that he has a lot of growing up to do and that he brings too much drama into her life. They’re so on and off though, so don’t be surprised if they get back together at some point.”

Of course that “drama” can only refer to one thing: the cheating scandal that broke out last month when the 21-year-old was allegedly caught with another woman in Las Vegas. While Bryce denied the affair on Twitter as Addison asked for “privacy,” the whole saga raised a lot of red flags over the longevity of the romance. Before the Nevada getaway, Bryce had already supposedly bought flowers for Tana Mongeau while on an outing with a bunch of influencers — including his GF at the time whom he didn’t even interact with! (She later tweeted about “buying myself some flowers”!)

But the drama got way worse when text messages from adult film star Dana Wolf went viral, in which she claimed to have hooked up with Rae’s man multiple times while in Sin City!! So yeah, we totally get why Addison might think B has a little “growing up to do”! LOLz.

Even though both young stars are now “very busy concentrating on their careers,” according to E!‘s insider, Bryce still carved out some time to post shady tweets surrounding their uncoupling. On Tuesday night, he reacted to media reports by writing:

“the petty is real” “the media paints me as the villain, it’s actually so f**ked lmao”

We don’t know, man, doesn’t seem like you’ve done anything to earn yourself a hero’s badge in this breakup! Especially considering this is the couple’s SECOND time splitting, as they admitted when they made their romance official again just three months ago on YouTube. The budding songstress spilled at the time:

“We’ve only broken up one time. That was because we dated for three days. It is true. I know I denied that. But we did date for three days one time, then I broke up with him.”

She finished:

“This is gonna be really interesting to see where this goes.”

Nowhere, apparently! At least for now that is…

With the rocky, on-again off-again nature of this fling, who knows what could happen in the future! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Did you see this coming from a mile away or are you heartbroken to see the downfall of this TikTok love story?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Addison Rae/Bryce Hall/Instagram]