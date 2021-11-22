Adele Bursts Into Tears During Surprise Reunion With Her Favorite Teacher!! Watch The Emotional Moment!

This is the kind of content we need on a Monday!

On Sunday night, Adele’s new concert special An Audience with Adele aired in the UK. Celebrities like Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Idris Elba, Samuel L. Jackson, Emma Watson, Naomi Campbell and more attended the event at the London Palladium, where she performed her hits and answered questions from her famous fans.

One of those questions came from Emma Thompson, who asked about a figure in the songstress’ life who “supported you, or inspired you, or sort of, you know, protected you from all the trials and tribulations of life.” Adele replied:

“I had a teacher at Chestnut Grove, who taught me English. That was Miss McDonald… She left when I was in year 8. … Yeah, it was just one year, but she was like, she got me really into literature. Like, I’ve always been obsessed with English and obviously now I write lyrics.”

The Someone Like You artist recalled:

“She also did street dance. Not — I was too scared to join. But, like, in the canteen they used to do these dances and stuff like that. But yeah she just, umm, she was so bloody cool. So engaging. She really made us care and we knew that she cared about us.”

She went on:

“She used to have all these gold bracelets on and gold, like, sequins. I dunno, she was just bloody cool, and so relatable and likable that I really looked forward to my English lessons.”

At that point, Thompson and the cheering crowd revealed that the teacher in question was actually in the audience — and the Grammy winner immediately burst into tears! The pair shared a hug on stage, where McDonald told her:

“Oh my God, I’m so proud of you.”

A surprised Adele exclaimed that she didn’t know her teacher — who she hadn’t seen since she “was like, 12″ — was coming to the show. After they embraced again, the older woman thanked her former student “for remembering me.” The Easy on Me vocalist responded:

“Oh, my God. No, you really, you really did change my life — Mum! Mum, can you believe it?”

After promising to exchange phone numbers, the 33-year-old admitted she had to have her makeup fixed after crying. But before her ex-instructor left the stage, Adele told her:

“I’ve still got all my books, you know. I’ve got all my books from when you were my teacher.”

AWW!

To top it all off, she then had her friend, British comedian Alan Carr, come up for a warbling rendition of Make You Feel My Love while she had her face touched up.

After the show, the momma of one tweeted:

“Home Sweet Home. I’ve always dreamt of doing An Audience With… There was so much love in the room for eachother [sic], it felt like such a gig! Everyone was raucous and bang up for it! And my teacher Ms McDonald was there, it was just heaven “

Home Sweet Home. I’ve always dreamt of doing An Audience With… There was so much love in the room for eachother, it felt like such a gig! Everyone was raucous and bang up for it! And my teacher Ms McDonald was there, it was just heaven ♥️ pic.twitter.com/N1LpkQbeoh — Adele (@Adele) November 21, 2021

What a special event! This album rollout has had so many lovely surprises. Thanks for the happy tears, Adele!

Ch-ch-check out the emotional clip (below):

We all have that one teacher who changed our life… such a beautiful reunion! ❤️ *PS, would totally buy Alan Carr’s version of ‘Make You Feel My Love* ????@Adele #AnAudienceWithAdele https://t.co/2ZZI2RS0mI pic.twitter.com/hlTOOZKt5j — ITV (@ITV) November 21, 2021

