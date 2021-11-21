Spotify Agrees To Turn Off Shuffle Button On Adele's New Album 30 After She Shares This Reasoning!

Adele clearly has a lot of sway in the music industry.

The singer released her fourth album, 30, to much worldwide fanfare this week, and it has immediately become a hugely popular piece of art to play on the streaming giant Spotify. In fact, the album’s lead single Easy On Me has already eclipsed Spotify’s all-time mark for most-streamed song in a day — and it has broken the British tally for streams in a week!

Related: Adele Explains Divorce To Son In Emotional Voice Notes From Track On New Album

And yet still, the 33-year-old singer had one major point of displeasure for one extremely specific listening feature offered by the big tech company: the shuffle button!

On Sunday, the streaming giant decided to turn off the shuffle button on Adele’s album after the pop superstar pointed out that she would like listeners to hear the tracks in order. After all, as Adele herself argued, there is a lot of thought put into how singles and songs are selected and where they are placed in an album, and by listening to them in a specific order, fans are granted access to the full album experience as intended by the artist.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday evening to share her thoughts about how her album is meant to be listened to, and to confirm her gratitude to Spotify for deciding on the shuffle button change for 30, the crooner posted this message for her 26 million followers:

“This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry! We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening”

Now that’s pull.

Truly, the power of Adele!

Spotify later confirmed their decision to make the change in a statement to the media, with a spokesperson telling CNN in particular (below):

“As Adele mentioned, we are excited to share that we have begun rolling out a new Premium feature that has been long requested by both users and artists to make play the default button on all albums. For those users still wishing to shuffle an album, they can go to the Now Playing View and select the shuffle toggle. As always, we will continue to iterate our products and features to create the best experiences for both artists and their fans.”

Nice!

Fans appear to be all in on the change, too, with these reactions coming in from the world wide web (below):

“This is such a brilliant idea.” “how can one lady from tottenham have this much power… iconic really” “nobody should have been shuffling albums on first listen anyway” “This is exactly the way I would give a first listen of an album… I always think the songs are curated in order, to tell a story. Glad Spotify complied…” “I actually listen to the album from top to bottom, chronologically, no skips, then I repeat the process again for another ’30’ million times” “Best album seller of the century for a reason: the gift of creating masterpieces.” “very good !!!! thank you adele”

There you have it!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

Do U think the shuffle button change is a good one, or not?!

Sound OFF about everything with your take down in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Spotify]