Betty White Thanks Fans In Final Video Message Recorded Before Her Death

Betty White has one last thing to say to everyone…

As the world continues to mourn her heartbreaking loss, fans received a final message from the comedic icon that she recorded before passing away on December 31 at the age of 99. In the short video Friday, White thanked all of her followers for their love and support over the years. She expressed:

“I just want to thank you all for your love and support over the years. Thank you so much and stick around.”

So sweet…

According to the caption, the video was meant to be released for her milestone birthday on January 17 — but the Golden Girls alum’s team ended up sharing it to express their gratitude for the donations made to animal charities through the Betty White Challenge. Her team explained:

“Good morning! As we continue to see numbers coming in from all over the world — it’s just absolutely amazing how much money all of you raised for the animals through #thebettywhitechallenge. She could never have imagined such an outpouring of love and would have be so grateful to everyone. When we recorded her special message to fans who attended the movie, we also recorded one that we had planned to put on social media on her birthday. She was using the occasion of her 100th birthday to celebrate YOU – her fans. She knew how lucky she was; she felt the love, and she never took it for granted. I think it’s appropriate to post today as a thank [you] from Betty and the animals.”

Wow, what a special gift for fans. You can watch the final video from Betty (below):

[Image via WENN]