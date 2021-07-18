Adele Steps Out In Style During A Rare Public Appearance At The NBA Finals Game In Arizona!

Hello, Adele!

On Saturday, the 33-year-old singer completely turned heads when she was spotted at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, for the NBA Finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns. She reportedly sat court side with LeBron James’s agent Rich Paul while watching the electrifying game. At one point, the Rumor Has It crooner even waved an orange towel as she cheered for the Suns, who lost to the Bucks 123-119.

In pictures obtained by People, Adele looked absolutely stunning in a floor-length, black coat with white and tan splatters over a black top, leggings, and heels. Of course, the blond beauty also kept it safe with a black face mask during her rare public appearance! You can ch-ch-check out the pics of Adele HERE! And you can take a look at a video from the event, which also showed Vanessa Hudgens, Lil Wayne, Kyler Murray, LeBron and her at the event (below):

The stars are out in Phoenix ⭐️ Kyler Murray, Vanessa Hudgens, Adele, Lil Wayne and LeBron are at Game 5 of the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/rWGus0MvVe — ESPN (@espn) July 18, 2021

LOVE IT!

As you may know, Adele has recently stepped out into the public and posted more on social media following a months-long Instagram hiatus. In May, the Grammy Award winner ended her break when she shared a stunning snapshot of her 33rd birthday. Now, it is just a waiting game for her fourth studio album, which a source tells E! News could be coming soon! The inside claimed that she has “spent months in the studio recording her new album,” adding:

“The album is going to be released very soon. She is excited for the world to hear it.”

We cannot wait, either! Reactions to Adele’s rare public appearance? Let us know in the comments (below)!

