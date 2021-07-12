Adele & Skepta Dating After All?? Rumored Couple Spotted Shopping In California!

So… are they or aren’t they???

It’s a question we’ve been asking about Adele and British rapper Skepta for a WHILE now. Rumors about their alleged romance first began all the way back in 2019, but they’ve thrown us off the scent several times since. All has been quiet on the singer’s relationship status for most of 2021 so far, but now we’ve finally received a hint that may confirm the pair’s relationship once and for all.

A source for Page Six spotted the 33-year-old out with Skepta at the Cabazon Outlets, a discount mall just outside San Bernardino, CA. The songstress and her alleged beau were seen perusing the Prada outlet, and according to the insider, were acting very relationship-y. They observed:

“She was sitting watching him while he was picking sweaters, pants, trying on jackets and coats and having the employees help him. She was giving him feedback and saying what she thought he looked great in. It was cute that just [sic] waiting and being a normal girlfriend while he looked. He must have shopped for 45 minutes.”

The source speculated the pair may have spent the 4th of July together in nearby Palm Springs — which would be a cute couple thing to do, if you ask us! We mean, could they seriously still be just friends? Are they just now getting together? Or have they been keeping this romance on the DL all along?

Back in October, People reported that “things have been heating up” between the MC and the Rolling in the Deep artist. A source claimed:

“They run in the same circles in London, and she’s having fun.”

Yet following her Saturday Night Live hosting gig that same month, the mother of one posted:

“I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year”

She later popped up at Daniel Kaluuya’s Oscars after party following her divorce being finalized and did appear to be living her best single lady life. But coming across the pond to go on a shopping trip together seems like relationship behavior to us.

That said, Skepta didn’t appear to be enjoying England’s trip to the recent Euro Cup final with the Grammy winner — or if he was, they kept it under wraps.

Will we ever get official confirmation that these two are an item??? Maybe on the next album…

