Adele Shares Stunning, Never-Before-Seen Pics To Celebrate Her 33rd Birthday!

Adele is rolling in the deep — and twirling in the foyer — for her 33rd birthday!

On Wednesday, the Hello songstress took to Instagram to celebrate her b-day and a brand new chapter in her life. Showing off her recent transformation, the Grammy winner captioned a series of photos of herself, writing in the caption:

“Thirty Free.”

Yes you are, gurl!

The first image was a close up shot of the mother-of-one looking fresh faced, as she showed off the Saturn tattoo on her forearm. In the second shot, the British star is literally rolling in the deep blue sea as she rocks a colorful long-sleeved swimsuit. Adele’s free-spirited nature is perfectly captured in the last image, though, which shows her mid-twirl as she dons a black and plum-colored tie-dye dress.

Ch-ch-check out the amazing pics (below).

Naturally, fans and friends flocked to social media to wish Adele a happy birthday. Earlier in the day, the singer’s friend, Laura Dockrill, shared a throwback photo of Adele dressed as music icon George Michael as a fun birthday tribute.

She captioned the silly pic:

“Make sure you BFF with someone that also goes to fancy dress parties not dressed as a sexy cat. Fulfil the brief. Nail the assignment. (Flat shoes for life) I love you so much @adele happy birthday x”

On her own post, more pals sent their b-day wishes — including fellow star Millie Bobby Brown, who commented:

“I love you. that’s all.”

However, not everyone was discussing the special occasion. Some super-fans instead expressed their frustrations over when their favorite singer would be putting out a new single: a comment that questioned, “Where’s the album tho,” has earned more than 2,500 likes. To be fair, we have been waiting for new Adele music for a while now, as the hitmaker has been teasing her fourth studio album over the last few years. But it sounds like the release is getting closer!

In January, Adele’s close friend, Alan Carr, told RuPaul’s Drag Race UK judge Michelle Visage for Grazia UK that he had “heard some tracks on it” and that “it’s so amazing.” He recalled:

“I said to her, ‘That voice is like an old friend.’ Because there are some people in the charts who sound a bit like Adele and you go, ‘Oh, they sound Adele” and then when you hear Adele’s voice again, you go, ‘Oh no, there’s only one. There’s only one Adele.’ “

When asked if Adele’s voice had “gone skinny,” referring to her weight loss, the comedian said:

“No, no, no. She’s still got a chunky, but funky voice. Don’t worry.”

Hmmm… does this mean we’ll get a new Adele album titled 33!? Share your thoughts (below)!

