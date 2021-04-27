Got A Tip?

Adele Seen For The First Time In Months At Daniel Kaluuya’s Oscars After-Party!

Hello, Hollywood!

Adele is well known for falling off the map in between albums. Last time we saw her, she was hosting Saturday Night Live — and that was back in October 2020. We’ve been well overdue for a sighting of the Someone Like You songstress, and thanks to Hollywood’s biggest night, we finally caught a glimpse.

The 32-year-old turned up for newly-minted Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya’s Academy Award after-party. Pics and clips from the bash showed her in a gorgeous green jacket with feathered sleeves. The party was also attended by Adele’s pal Drake and Judas and the Black Messiah star Amber Chardae, who snapped a selfie with the singer.

Libations for the celebration were provided by mobile bar service The Curly Bartender, who gave fans a sneak peek at the proceedings, including a clip of the recently divorced entertainer acting as DJ for the “after after party.” (The crowd went wild for Ja Rule and Jennifer Lopez‘s I’m Real.) They captioned the Instagram:

“♥ For all the Adele fans that have been so nice here’s a little clip of when we went from the Oscar’s after party to the After after party
@adele loved our Moscow Mules & we loved the dance party. Thanks for having us cater to you !”

Looks like a pretty fun night! It appears that Ms. Adele is single, vaxxed, and ready to mingle. Hope she’s collecting good material for the next album!

