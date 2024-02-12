Beyoncé Drops TWO New Songs! And An Album Announcement! WATCH!

Get ready for Queen Bey to take us all on a journey — to the country!

During the Super Bowl on Sunday, a totally different GOAT had to remind everyone of her dominance… as Beyoncé surprised fans with a Verizon ad about breaking the internet…

And that led up to a BIG announcement… She has a new album coming out!!!

Video: Usher’s Nostalgic Super Bowl Halftime Performance With Surprise Guests!

Tentatively referred to as Act II, it looks like the Bey Hive is going to the country! Watch the preview (below):

But Queen Bey is much more than a tease, and blessed us with not one but TWO new songs off the album and accompanying visualizers! First up is Texas Hold ‘Em:

OMG!!!

Next, she gave us 16 Carriages:

We’re eating GOOD! And Southern fried!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via Beyoncé/YouTube]