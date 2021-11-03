Airbnb Recreated Carrie Bradshaw’s Sex And The City Apartment -- And YOU Can Stay There FOR ONLY $23!

Dreaming of having a closest as glamorous as Carrie Bradshaw’s? Or to get a taste of the Big Apple? Well, all that can now come true with a stay at Airbnb’s new Sex and the City-inspired apartment!

Sarah Jessica Parker made the exciting announcement on Wednesday by sharing a glimpse into the ritzy one-bedroom residence on Instagram, gushing:

“And just like that… @Airbnb has recreated Carrie Bradshaw’s Sex and the City apartment. And I’m partnering with them to offer lucky guests an overnight stay. It’s delightful to be in such a familiar space, and we think you’ll love the reminders of Carrie you will find scattered throughout. So go see what’s hanging in that closet, try your hand at a little writing, and absolutely have a Cosmo.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

Ummm, sign us up!!!

Related: SATC Source Confirms Samantha Jones Is NOT Dead And Gives A BIG Clue About Who Might Be…

According to the vacation rental company, Carrie’s brownstone will be opening its doors to lucky customers for a one-night stay for ONLY $23! Holy s**t!

That’s not all, there’s a fully-fledged itinerary to make any SATC fanatic swoon. Check it out!

“Guests can expect:

– A virtual welcome from yours truly, reminiscent of the show’s narrated intro.

– A stay at a recreation of Carrie’s iconic Upper East Side apartment – perfectly picturesque stoop and all.

– Brunch in Chelsea, a meal where many conversations took place that deepened Carrie’s friendships with the girls.

– Cosmopolitans for a toast – a must for any get-together!

And of course, the chance to play dress-up in Carrie’s iconic closet – commemorated with a fashion-forward photo shoot.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Airbnb (@airbnb)

Seriously, we know what you’re wondering: WHAT’S THE CATCH?! This is too good to be true, right??

Well… there is a catch!

Only two sets of renters will get to experience this once-in-a-lifetime dream. The listing notes that the apartment will only be available for “two, one-night stays on Nov. 12 and 13.” Bookings, which includes two guests, open at noon EST on Monday, so you better get those devices ready to snag one of the most coveted rentals of the year!

Reactions?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Movie Coverage/Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube]