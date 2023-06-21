Alabama Barker Sent Mom Shanna Moakler Flowers After Kourtney Kardashian Pregnancy News!

Wow, these two really have made a beautiful reconciliation!

Alabama Barker proved what a great connection she has to her mom this week. While everyone has been focused on her stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian, amid the exciting pregnancy news, the 17-year-old cast a thought toward someone who might need a little support right now.

See, Shanna Moakler has never really been comfortable with baby daddy Travis Barker‘s relationship with Kourt, thanks mostly to some all too familiar aspects. So the fact the Kardashians star is now pregnant with his child, we can imagine it must have hit Shanna kind of hard. When asked about it on social media, the model said cordially, though somewhat unenthusiastically:

“Very excited for them, hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world.”

Well, Alabama apparently heard her mom’s heart break a little in there — because she sent her flowers!

Shanna posted a vid on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing off the sweet bouquet, which Alabama sent with a card that said:

“Just because. I love you Mom.”

Awww! Shanna wrote back, tagging her kiddo on IG, “I love you.”

So sweet to see Alabama showing such thoughtfulness toward her mom, especially considering the two were estranged until recently!

