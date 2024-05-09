Kendall Jenner Always Thought She’d Have Kids By Now! But…

Kendall Jenner is opening up about parenthood. Or her lack thereof!

As the ONLY remaining member of the KarJenner bunch without kids, Kenny is the odd man out in the fam. In more ways than one, actually! During an interview with Vogue as their latest cover star, the outlet revealed that in addition to being the only sibling without kids, she’s also the only kid of Kris Jenner’s who doesn’t live within walking distance of the Momager’s Hidden Hills home. Her siblings, including Kylie, Rob, Khloé, Kim, and Kourtney all live pretty close — which makes sense so all their kids can grow up together.

But Kendall just isn’t at that point in her life… yet. She’s still content to hang out and do her own thing! For now, at least! She told the outlet:

“There are days when I look at what they have and think, That’s really special. I do like being a little bit removed, but one day I’ll make my way, probably.”

Related: North West Just Booked A BIG Disney Role!

Someday! But seriously, she’s still SO young. At just 28, she has a lot of years left to decide when she wants to have babies! But that doesn’t mean that when she was younger she didn’t have a different idea of how her timeline would turn out. She dished:

“When I was young I used to say that by 27 I’d love to have kids. Now I’m past that and I feel like I’m still so young.”

Well, it’s easy to think 27 is old when you’re a teen! But in the grand scheme of things, that’s still SO young! Hilariously, she noted:

“I’m enjoying my kidless freedom.”

You go, girl!

Ultimately, though, the supermodel is a relationship girlie, and she looks forward to “one day” building a family of her own with a special someone:

“Relationships mean so much to me, and I can’t wait to have a life with someone one day, to have kids, to create a family.”

No rush, Kenny!

The Kardashians star split from ex Bad Bunny back in December and seemingly rekindled things with Devin Booker. But she and Bunny sure seemed to have a great night after the Met Gala on Monday! Could he be the one?? Or is she just having fun in her 20s? What do y’all think, Perezcious readers?? Let us know your takes on Kenny’s future family plans and more down in the comments (below)!

[Images via Hulu]