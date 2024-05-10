How Kim Kardashian REALLY Felt About Getting Booed At Tom Brady's Roast!

Kim Kardashian is keeping her head held high after the Tom Brady roast!

The Kardashians star was often the butt of the joke at Netflix‘s The Roast of Tom Brady on Sunday, even getting booed when she stepped on stage to give her toast! It was such a brutal moment that the steamer actually edited it out of the show after the fact! That’s really saying something!

And the jabs kept coming all night, including digs about her sex life and ex-husband Kanye West. She wasn’t even supposed to be the one in the hot seat, and yet she took a beating! So, naturally, everyone wants to know how she was feeling after the comedy special. And surprisingly, she’s totally chill about it! The model is apparently “unfazed” by all the harsh comments!

Related: Kendall Jenner Always Thought She’d Have Kids By Now! But…

According to an Us Weekly source on Thursday, the 43-year-old SKIMS founder had “a blast” at the event and “wouldn’t change a thing,” they explained:

“Kris [Jenner] always taught her kids that they need to have very thick skin in order to handle the criticism that comes with the fame. So, this was nothing new and nothing Kim couldn’t take. Kim thought she handled the whole situation really well and doesn’t have any regrets about participating whatsoever. She would definitely do it all over again. Kim felt like even though some of the jokes about her were brutal, it was still all in good fun.”

That’s a good attitude to have! But still, we’re sure she was a bit shocked by all the negativity — especially that booing! This wasn’t her roast after all; she was supposed to be the one throwing punches, not the other way around!

Thoughts?! Do you think Kim was really so calm about this? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Netflix]