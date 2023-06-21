Who Are The 5 Souls Aboard The Missing Titanic Sub? All We Know So Far

The search continues for the Titan submarine. The tourist submarine disappeared on an expedition to the bottom of the ocean to explore the wreckage of the Titanic. With the help of the Canadian Armed Forces, the US Navy, and other search-and-rescue crews, there have been few indicators as to where the sub is and what exactly happened — leaving the loved ones of the five passengers with more questions than answers.

But who exactly are these people who paid $250,000 to go on this dangerous trip into the depths of the sea?

The passengers were identified as British billionaire and pilot Hamish Harding, French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his teen son Suleman, and of course the CEO of OceanGate — the submarine company itself — Stockton Rush. Apart from Rush, each voyager paid for their ticket to “become one of the few to see the Titanic with your own eyes,” according to the website. But sadly if they’re not found in time, they could be paying a way bigger price.

But who are these men? Here’s what we know so far…

Hamish Harding

Hamish Harding (inset above, right) is a British aviator and businessman who has been referred to as a billionaire by the press, but his net worth is not known for certain.

The 58-year-old is the head of a company called Action Aviation, which sells aircrafts to Fortune 100 companies, international corporations, as well as celebrities around the world.

Outside of his business, Hamish is a big adventurer, and notably took Jeff Bezos‘ Blue Origin rocket into the edge of space last year. He’s also a Guinness World Record holder with several titles, including “fastest circumnavigation of Earth via both the geographic poles,” which he completed in a ridiculously impressive 46 hours in 2019.

He’s also keenly aware of the dangers of all these missions he goes on. While preparing for another record-breaking visit to the deepest depths of the Mariana Trench with US explorer Victor Vescovo in 2021, he said in an interview with India news source The Week:

“The only problem is that there is no other sub that is capable of going down there to rescue you. Having four days of supply doesn’t make a difference really. If something goes wrong, you are not coming back.”

Chilling words, considering. But proof he knew what he was getting into.

Shahzada & Suleman Dawood

Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his 19-year-old son Suleman are part of one of the most notable families in Pakistan — and heirs to one of the largest family fortunes in the country, according to the New York Times. Shahzada is the chairman of the Dawood Hercules investment group, which operates out of Karachi, and is a member of the Dawood Group. According to the dad’s biography at the SETI Institute, the Dawood Group has been a family business for over a century, so they’ve had some serious success along the way!

Speaking of family, besides Suleman, Shahzada and his wife also have a daughter named Alina. We can’t imagine what his wife and daughter are going through with two members of their family missing. In a public statement regarding their loved ones, the Dawood family said:

“We are very grateful for the concern being shown by our colleagues and friends and would like to request everyone to pray for their safety.”

On a personal note, Shahzada is known as an “ardent animal lover” and has a master’s degree in global textile marketing from Philadelphia University in the US and a law degree from Buckingham University in the UK.

Suleman is said to be a science fiction fan, and enjoys solving Rubik’s Cubes and playing volleyball, according to DH Group & Engro Corporation — another part of the family business.

Paul-Henri Nargeolet

Paul-Henri Nargeolet (inset above, left) is a French explorer and true Titanic expert. He’s notably referred to as “the Titanic’s greatest explorer,” according to OceanGate. He’s an expert on the famous wreckage and has led six expeditions down to the remains of the ship in order to gather more information and learn about the crash.

He’s the director of underwater research at RMS Titanic, a company based in the US which owns the salvage rights to the wreckage. The company hosts exhibits all across the country featuring artifacts they’ve brought up from the crash site, including New York City, Orlando, and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. You may just have seen some up close.

In a recent interview with CBS, G. Michael Harris, the founder of the company Paul-Henri works for, described the researcher as an “all-around good guy” that he’d been working with for the past 30 years.

Stockton Rush

Stockton Rush is the CEO of OceanGate and the pilot of the Titan expedition that went missing. According to his biography from the company, he was a prodigy aviator, becoming the youngest person to become a jet transport-rated pilot when he earned a DC-8 Type/Captain’s rating at the United Airlines Jet Training Institute at just 19 years old.

He went on to attend university, earning himself a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from Princeton University and then an MBA from the Berkeley Haas School of Business. According to OceanGate’s website, he’s not just the founder of the company — he also still oversees all financial and engineering strategies having to deal with OceanGate. The company has been in operation since 2009. We have no idea what a disaster like this might do to it if Rush doesn’t return…

We’re still hoping for the best for the passengers missing on the submarine, as well as sending love and light to their families and loved ones. May they be found safe and return to shore soon.

