Alec Baldwin Slams Reports He's Not Cooperating With The Rust Shooting Investigation

Alec Baldwin is trying to set the record straight again.

The actor has done a lot of damage control since firing the gun the killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film Rust. Recently, investigators issued a search warrant for Alec’s phone in connection to the case; but the 63-year-old came under fire when it was reported he has not yet turned over the phone to authorities.

Over the weekend Alec confirmed the reports — but according to the 30 Rock alum, the fact he hasn’t handed over the phone isn’t as bad as it looks. On Saturday, he posted a video to Instagram sharing a story about a minor “2022 miracle,” before giving followers an update on the case. He stated:

“Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that’s bulls**t, that’s a lie.”

The Emmy winner went on to explain:

“This is a process, where one state makes the request of another state. Someone from another state can’t come and say ‘Gimme your phone, gimme this, gimme that.’ They can’t do that. They have to go through the state that you live in. That is a process that takes time. They have to specify what exactly they want. They can’t just go through your phone and take, you know, your photos, or your love letters to your wife, or what have you… I really don’t know.”

He added that he is “1000% going to comply with all that” and that his team is “perfectly fine” with doing so. He went on to urge fans to “consider the source” of their info, opining that many outlets have been peddling “lies and bulls**t and nonsense” about the investigation.

The father of seven said:

“The best way, the only way, we can honor the death of Halyna Hutchins is to find out the truth. That’s what I’m working toward, insisting on, demanding, that the organizations involved in this investigation do everything in their power, everything in their power, to find out what really happened. That’s all that matters.”

He claimed to have “no worries” about the process, reassuring viewers that “it’s all gonna work itself out.” He reiterated:

“Any suggestion that we’re not complying — myself and any lawyers I’m working with or what have you — is a lie.”

Hmm. We’ll just have to wait and see how this all plays out. But we have a strong feeling this won’t be the last time we hear directly from Alec over the course of these legal proceedings…

Watch the full video for yourself (below):

