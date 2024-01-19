Alec Baldwin Indicted AGAIN On Involuntary Manslaughter Charge In Rust Shooting!

Bad news for Alec Baldwin…

The 65-year-old actor has been in the middle of a legal battle ever since he unknowingly fired a live round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of the film Rust back in October 2021. He vehemently denied pulling the trigger on the weapon. But after an investigation into the tragedy, Alec was charged, along with the film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, with involuntary manslaughter.

Related: Christine Brown’s Husband’s Niece & Her 2 Kids Were Killed In Mexico!

The 30 Rock alum initially had a firearms enhancement included in the charges, which meant he was facing a minimum of five years in prison. Prosecutors later dropped the enhancement charge, though, after his lawyers stated he wasn’t “brandishing” the gun with intent to intimidate or harm another person.

Then, a few months later, all of his charges were dropped. Alec seemed to be in the clear at the time. However, the Sante Fe District Attorney was actually considering recharging Alec, especially since a new report proved the gun’s trigger had to have been pulled at the time of the shooting. And now his fate has been revealed.

According to NBC News, he has been indicted again in the fatal shooting. And that means he’ll be heading to trial! A grand jury in New Mexico decided to recharge him with one count of involuntary manslaughter on Friday after being presented with evidence by prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis. If convicted, he could face up to 18 months in prison. Whoa…

Alec hasn’t addressed the latest update in the case. But his attorneys, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, said in a statement to NBC News:

“We look forward to our day in court.”

A trial date has not been set yet. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Lu Chau/WENN]