Alec Baldwin May Still Be Charged In Rust Shooting -- New Report PROVES Gun's Trigger Was Pulled!

It turns out Alec Baldwin could be facing charges in the case of the Rust shooting after all.

As we previously reported, the 64-year-old actor was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Prosecutors later dropped the firearms enhancement against him after his lawyers successfully argued he wasn’t “brandishing” the weapon — as in using it to scare. Good thing as that enhancement would have given him a mandatory five years in prison!

But Alec was still facing around 18 months for the manslaughter charge, to which he pleaded not guilty. However, a couple months later the charges were dropped altogether, and it seemed he was in the clear.

But the state of New Mexico isn’t done just yet, it would seem.

Special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis ordered a new forensic exam of the Colt .45 used in the shooting before they made their decision on whether to refile charges. Well, now that report is in, and the results were shocking. The report, completed by Lucien and Michael Haag earlier this month, was officially released to the public on Tuesday, and it proves Alec is lying.

See, the 30 Rock alum has long denied pulling the trigger, something that puzzled basically everyone. How does a gun fire without the trigger being pulled? Well, it could have malfunctioned… and it would be easy to create that as a reasonable doubt since Alec’s lawyers argued the gun had been modified. In fact, that was apparently the key to the charges being dropped.

But the new report rejects that argument — stating categorically the trigger had to be pulled for the gun to be discharged:

“This fatal incident was the consequence of the hammer being manually retracted to its fully rearward and cocked position followed, at some point, by the pull or rearward depression of the trigger. Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver.”

The special prosecutors on the case have already said they’d refile charges if they found out the gun was working properly and he DID pull the trigger — so this is a huge breakthrough in the case. In a June court filing, prosecutors said:

“If it is determined that the gun did not malfunction, charges against Mr. Baldwin will proceed.”

The charges have yet to be refiled, but Morrissey wrote in an email last week there will be a formal announcement soon:

“I expect that decision to be forthcoming.”

If we were Baldwin, we’d be terrified right now.

Meanwhile armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was also charged with involuntary manslaughter, is preparing for her next court date in December. Her defense strategy seems to be passing the buckshot. She said through her attorneys that weapons supplier Seth Kenney is to blame for live ammo being on the set.

See, movies use real guns but never live rounds — always some kind of dummy round, a bang with no projectile. But after the fatal shooting, five more live rounds were found on the Santa Fe set.

This new forensic report was intended to conclude once and for all where the live ammunition came from, but that didn’t go as planned. All the Haags were able to figure out is the live rounds from set weren’t the same as any of the rounds seized from Kenney in the weeks following the shooting. So we’re still left wondering where they ACTUALLY came from… And Gutierrez-Reed may still have a viable defense. If a jury believes her.

Another dangerous discovery from the report? There were four different kinds of dummy rounds on set: some were incapable of firing at all, some didn’t have a primer, some rattled when shaken, and some had holes in them. The report seemingly disproves the claim that live rounds and dummy rounds couldn’t be told apart — the ones that fired could easily be distinguished by shaking them around or looking for a hole. Whether that will be used to imply carelessness on anyone’s part remains to be seen.

We guess we’ll know soon if charges will be refiled against Baldwin! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do YOU think he should face legal repercussions? Or was this never his fault to begin with??

