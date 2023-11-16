New Footage Shows Alec Baldwin Warning Rust Crew About Gun! Watch!

Some never-before-seen footage of Alec Baldwin on the set of the movie Rust has been revealed! The moments were filmed days before the shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021. And they may change your view of the whole thing!

According to videos obtained by NBC News, the 65-year-old actor could be seen handling a gun and discussing safety precautions with crew members while filming the western two years ago. In one clip, Alec lies on the ground, holding a prop gun, and directs someone behind the camera before starting the scene. At one point, he even tells someone on set to get out of the way as he didn’t want to aim the weapon at them:

“Now wait a second, I’m going to shoot right, do you want to go on the other side of the camera? I don’t want to shoot toward you. I want to shoot close to you.”

Damn. It’s unclear to whom this is directed — but considering he’s talking about the camera, many have read this as Alec speaking to Halyna, who would have been the camera operator on a lot of the shoot. That’s so ominous, considering.

Someone off-camera even asks people to move away from the line of fire. It’s unclear if the apparently female voice belonged to Halyna or armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Remember, Gutierrez-Reed has been charged with involuntary manslaughter following the fatal shooting — it was her responsibility to make sure there were no live rounds on set, after all.

But that’s not all! Alec can be seen in another video yelling for a blanket to be placed next to him since he needs to toss the gun on the ground. Other clips continued to show Alec further addressing on-set safety, even calling out how the steepness of the path could “break your f**king neck.” In another moment, the 30 Rock alum asks a crew member if they’re “OK” after they fell.

But innerestingly enough, despite seemingly preaching on-set safety in these clips, there was one moment where the director called “cut” — and Alec still fired another shot. Yikes. You can see the behind-the-scenes videos (below):

As we mentioned before, these outtakes were filmed only days before Alec unknowingly fired a live round that passed through struck and killed Halyna, passing through the DP and injuring director Joel Souza. Following a year-long investigation into the tragedy, The Beetlejuice star was charged with involuntary manslaughter. However, the charges were later dropped. His legal troubles are far from over, though!

The Sante Fe District Attorney has been considering recharging Alec with involuntary manslaughter. Per NBC News, a source familiar with the case claimed prosecutors in New Mexico were supposed to convene a grand jury on Thursday to consider recharging him — but the judge rescheduled it.

There have been a lot of questions about the precautions taken on set ever since the shooting happened two years ago. While Alec seems to take charge and worry about safety in these new videos, these short clips obviously do not give the entire picture of what filming was like. The source for NBC News also noted that the videos are among dozens that prosecutors asked for from Rust Movie Productions LLC in the spring and didn’t receive until October. Why? Is it because other clips show Alec in a completely different light? Not prioritizing safety 100 percent of the time? Or because these prove he did know about proper gun safety and was simply negligent on that one fateful day? Hmm…

We’ll have to wait and see how these videos impact whether a charges will be re-filed against Alec. Reactions to the videos, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

