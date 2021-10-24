Halyna Hutchins' Dad Says He Doesn’t Blame Alec Baldwin For Fatal Shooting

The father of Halyna Hutchins has spoken out for the first time since the tragic death of his 42-year-old cinematographer daughter.

In a statement to The Sun Saturday, Anatoly Androsovych made it clear that he doesn’t feel like Alec Baldwin is “responsible” for the accident and instead blamed the crew members who handed the 63-year-old actor a loaded gun. He said:

“We still can’t believe Halyna is dead and her mother is going out of her mind with grief. But I don’t hold Alec Baldwin responsible — it is the responsibility of the props people who handle the guns.”

As you know, the accidental shooting is currently being investigated by the Sante Fe Police, and no charges have been made at this time. Before the incident, Baldwin had been told the prop gun was safe to use by the assistant director Dave Halls. And while neither knew the weapon was loaded, firearms consultant Bryan Carpenter shared to The New York Post that the star still shouldn’t have aimed the gun at another person even if it was actually “cold”:

“Loaded or unloaded, a weapon never gets pointed at another human being.”

As we all know so far, safety conditions on the Rust set seemed very lacking before the accident. So considering that, legal experts explained to the publication that Baldwin, a producer for the film, and others could face some legal consequences like negligent manslaughter charges. Attorney Joseph Costa explained:

“As an executive producer, you are in a position of control and you can get prosecuted criminally. It’s the equivalent of drinking and driving, meaning someone may not have intended to cause great harm but they do.”

Speaking with The Sun, Androsovych mentioned that Matthew Hutchins “will decide if legal action is going to be taken.” His main focus right now is flying to the US to comfort Halyna’s husband and son:

“The little boy has been very badly affected. He is lost without his mother.”

Meanwhile, Halyna’s younger sister Svetlana Androsovych also spoke out by blasting the “negligence” on the film set to the outlet:

“How was this negligence allowed by such a team of professionals? This is just such an absolutely absurd coincidence. I don’t know where the investigation will lead, but there are so many guesses. Could this all be a set-up? What was it? God only knows what happened, it’s just so incredibly hard to live through it.”

Given the assistant director’s alleged history of not maintaining a “safe working environment,” we wouldn’t be surprised if some safety protocols were neglected during filming. She continued:

“The only thing we want right now is to be there with my mum next to Halyna’s husband and their son to make sure he feels our support.”

We cannot imagine what they must be going through — especially when there are still so many unanswered questions at this time. Keeping them in our thoughts during this time.

