Alex Jones' Lawyers Accidentally Leaked HIS ENTIRE PHONE CONTENTS To Sandy Hook Parents' Counsel!!

Alex Jones got the shock of his life on Wednesday while he was being cross-examined in his ongoing defamation trial in Texas.

As you might know, the controversial media exec and conspiracy theory-promoting right-wing radio host has been sued by some of the parents of the children who died in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting tragedy. This week he’s on the stand, and on Wednesday, he faced an unbelievable onslaught brought on by a completely unexpected and horrifically damaging mistake by his very own legal team.

While Jones was being questioned by Mark Bankston (pictured above, right), a lawyer for the plaintiffs in the case, the attorney produced a text message Alex had sent about the Sandy Hook school shooting and related conspiracy theories. The lawyer explained to Jones that the message came directly from the radio host’s own cell phone — and he also explained to Jones how he got it in the first place!

As Alex sat with his mouth agape, Bankston went into the explanation: Jones’ attorneys messed up and mistakenly sent him the ENTIRE contents of his cell phone less than two weeks ago. Then, when Bankston’s team notified their opposing counsel of the mistake, Jones’ lawyers did… nothing?!?!?! And so Bankston was able to use the phone as evidence in court on Wednesday!

Bankston said:

“Twelve days ago, your attorneys messed up and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cellphone with every text message that you’ve sent for the past two years — and when informed, did not take any steps to identify it as privileged or protected.”

Holy s**t!

That’s critical because, in a pre-trial deposition on the lawsuit, Jones testified under oath that he personally searched his phone previously for text messages about Sandy Hook. While being deposed at the time, he told lawyers that he couldn’t find any text messages about Sandy Hook.

But now we know without a doubt that was a lie. Because Bankston proved it in court with Jones’ own phone records!!

Bankston went in on the attack with his cross-examination:

“That is how I know you lied to me when you said you didn’t have any text messages about Sandy Hook. Did you know this?”

Jones, who sputtered and stuttered about giving his phone over to his attorney, responded:

“I guess this is your Perry Mason moment.”

But the TV reference wasn’t going to fly.

Bankston replied:

“You know what perjury is, right?”

Jones answered back:

“Yes, I do. I mean, I’m not a tech guy.”

Oof.

Not great, Alex! Great for the rest of us, though. F**k this guy!

You can watch the absolutely shocking courtroom exchange (below):

Alex Jones, seconds after being told that his lawyer mistakenly send a huge cache of texts to Sandy Hook families’ attorney: “This is your Perry Mason moment” pic.twitter.com/f6byn6N6VA — Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) August 3, 2022

This is now the second day Jones has been on the stand in the ongoing defamation trial.

He spent a good deal of his testimony whining about being “typecast” as a conspiracy theorist regarding his apparent views on that tragic shooting. He says now that the shooting was “100% real,” and it did actually happen (no s**t, Sherlock). But that’s not enough considering the damage his alleged defamation did to those grieving families for years and years. Not to mention how it helped shape the political s**tshow we’re all in now!

Oh, well. This phone f**k-up couldn’t happen to a worse guy!

It’s especially funny because this is the kind of thing Alex Jones would probably say his team did this on purpose if it was happening to anyone else! You know, tinfoil hat and all… THE IRONY.

