Jennifer Coolidge Slept With 200 People After Her Infamous Role In American Pie!

Jennifer Coolidge had quite the active love life, all thanks to her time on American Pie.

As you may know, the 60-year-old actress became an overnight sensation in Hollywood when she portrayed Stifler’s mom AKA Jeanine Stifler in the 1999 comedy and later sequels. In the popular film, her character seduced her son’s classmate, Paul Finch, and went on to have a couple of more flings (probably not the kind of storyline that would be allowed today) – earning her the title of a “MILF.” And it turns out stardom wasn’t the only satisfaction she got after the movie’s release! Jennifer shared in a new interview with Variety that she had a lot of “sexual action” following American Pie – like we are talking hundreds of people here. The Cinderella Story star said:

“Ya know, I got a lot of play at being a MILF and I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie. There were so many benefits to doing that movie. I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with.”

Not only was Jennifer busy in the bedroom following the role in American Pie, she also became a hot commodity within the business, landing several other iconic roles in Legally Blonde and Best in Show.

Speaking with Variety, the comedian explained that after years of rejection in the industry, she ultimately became fearless about the process:

“Ten years of my life of auditioning, none of it added up to a job. The fear is gone when you’re so used to losing. There’s some freedom in that.”

But that doesn’t mean doubt doesn’t sometimes creep into the back of her mind!

Currently, Jennifer plays the role of heiress Tanya McQuoid in the HBO dramedy White Lotus. However, she almost talked herself out of the project even though her friend and series creator Mike White specifically wrote the part for her. Why? Because she “didn’t like the way [she] looked” after gaining weight during the pandemic. Thankfully, Jennifer didn’t turn down the role, and it has now earned her a first Emmy nomination and a spot in season two of the series:

“I have done one thing really right in my life. I’ve picked great friends. If Mike was never successful, and we just did ‘White Lotus’ as a play in a little theater where everyone paid 10 bucks to see it, it would still be one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. Because it was a killer job that no one else thought I could do.”

She added:

“Whatever Mike White did for me, I would wish that for every actor. Even if they fail. We all want a challenge – something really scary that we might not be able to succeed at. I think we all want that opportunity.”

Jennifer also expressed that the show and Mike have ultimately given her confidence back:

“The saddest thing about life is that you just make decisions about yourself. If I’m not getting great roles, I come to the conclusion that people think I’m incapable of that. And then I make the decision that I am incapable of that. You actually have to have a Mike White that comes in and says, ‘I think you can do this.'”

Sometimes you just need that one person to give you a chance and a boost of confidence! Reactions to Jennifer’s confession, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

