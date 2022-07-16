Alex Murdaugh Allegedly Lured Wife Home Night Of Murder -- & She Texted Friend That It Seemed 'Fishy'

Disturbing new details have been released about Alex Murdaugh’s alleged involvement in his wife and son’s murders.

The now-disbarred South Carolina lawyer was officially charged with two counts of murder, as well as two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime on Thursday. Now, a law enforcement source is opening up about new details that have been uncovered following a 13-month investigation.

The insider told People Alex reached out to his wife Maggie, asking her to meet up at their estate in the small town of Islandton back on June 7, 2021. Several other sources added that the couple had been having marital issues at the time — Maggie had reportedly met with a divorce attorney weeks before her death. Because of these problems, she was living about an hour away at their beach house on Edisto Island.

According to the law enforcement source, Alex told his wife that his 81-year-old father, Randolph Murdaugh III, was on his deathbed and that Maggie needed to see him before his death. Feeling uneasy about the situation, Maggie initially declined her estranged husband’s request to meet at their home, preferring to meet at the hospital instead. Alex ended up getting what he wanted when they decided to meet at the house with a plan that she would follow the 54-year-old to the hospital in her own vehicle.

Most disturbing of all the new evidence, Maggie reportedly messaged her friend about this meet-up on her way to the house, saying that her husband’s behavior felt “fishy,” adding:

“He’s up to something.”

Geez…

Authorities believe when the 52-year-old arrived at the estate, she left her car running and walked to the dog kennels on the property where her 22-year-old son Paul was taking pictures of a dog he was watching for a friend. It’s unclear what happened next, but, as we know, Maggie and Paul were shot dead right there. According to authorities, Paul’s body was discovered “half in and half out” of the dog kennels.

Paul was shot in the chest and head with a shotgun at close range, per People. Maggie was shot multiple times, including once in the back and several while she was lying on the ground. She was killed with 300 Blackout ammo from an AR-style rifle. Both his family members were pronounced dead on the scene after authorities arrived. Alex was the one who called 911; at the time, he claimed he wasn’t on the scene for the murders — instead telling officials he was visiting his ailing father and checking on his mother. But as we reported, authorities don’t believe that was true.

Following his indictment on Thursday, a CNN source claimed authorities discovered a video on Paul’s phone that proved Murdaugh was on the scene moments before their deaths. While he was not visible in the alleged clip, he could be heard speaking to his wife. A law enforcement source also told People that blood spatter was allegedly found on Alex’s clothes, suggesting he was there for the murders.

At this time, authorities have not released any official evidence they have against the embattled father nor have they officially announced who they believe the shooter (or shooters) was. Alex is already behind bars on a $7 million bond stemming from a shocking 85 criminal charges (in addition to the murder counts). Most are for financial crimes, including defrauding the family of a former housekeeper who died in a slip-and-fall accident at his house. He has also been charged with faking his death so that his last remaining son, Buster, 26, could benefit from a $10 million insurance policy. In that incident, he allegedly hired his associate Curtis “Eddie” Smith to shoot him on the side of the road, but he only suffered superficial wounds.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the previous charges. For now, Alex is continuing to deny his involvement in his family member’s deaths as well, his attorneys said in a statement:

“Alex wants his family, friends and everyone to know that he did not have anything to do with the murders of Maggie and Paul. He loved them more than anything in the world.”

Alex is set to be arraigned next week. He is also awaiting trial for his alleged failed suicide-for-hire scheme. It’s unclear if an additional bond will be added to his current $7 million bond now that he has been slammed with the murder charges.

