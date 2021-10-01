Alex Murdaugh’s Wife Met With Divorce Attorney & Was Looking Into Their Finances Weeks Before She Was Murdered

It turns out Alex Murdaugh’s wife thought about getting a divorce just six weeks before she was mysteriously murdered.

As we previously reported, the disgraced lawyer found Maggie and Paul Murdaugh shot dead outside their property on Islandton back in June. While authorities have not identified any suspects in the case, Alex has previously denied being involved in the killings. However, new twists and turns that were unveiled surrounding the Murdaugh family case have made the father of two look increasingly suspicious.

Just three months after Paul and Maggie died, Alex was accused of hatching up a (botched) plan to have himself killed so his surviving son could collect a $10 million insurance policy. Before the hitman scheme, he resigned from his law firm after being accused of allegedly misappropriating millions of dollars of their funds. This is also not even mentioning how authorities are now reopening the investigations into the 2015 death of Stephen Smith, who was found miles from the Murdaugh’s home, and the 2018 trip and fall death of their housekeeper Gloria Satterfield.

It’s all just a crazy series of true crime events. And now, a report from People has added even more fuel to the fire. An unidentified law enforcement source revealed to the publication on Wednesday that Maggie met with a divorce attorney in Charleston, South Carolina, in late April to discuss her options about ending her marriage to Alex. While the details of the consultation are unknown at this time, the 52-year-old apparently started examining the family’s financial situation shortly afterward. The source explained to the publication:

“She didn’t pay close attention to the family money or where it came from. But now she was starting to look into it.”

Did she find something out about his shady dealings with the law firm??? Or perhaps something worse?! His co-workers further claimed their relationship seemingly became strained, noting that Maggie no longer stopped by the office to have lunch with her husband like she always did before. While that may not seem like a big deal, if their lunch dates actually happened as often as they did and then suddenly stopped, you cannot help but wonder whether things were on the rocks.

But according to Alex, that couldn’t be farther from the truth. In a statement to DailyMail.com, his spokesperson, Amanda Loveday, denied the claims, arguing they “are totally inconsistent with what we have been told by friends and family members.” She added:

“We have reviewed many years of text messages on Alex’s phone, and the conversations between Alex and Maggie portray a very loving relationship. It is our hope that the media will continue to focus on covering the investigation of the person or people responsible for the murder of Maggie and Paul and not reporting salacious stories with no credible sources connected to the Murdaugh family.”

It is all very, very suspicious, and this new revelation certainly thickens the plot in Murdaugh’s wild situation. All we can say is things certainly are not looking good for Alex right now…

