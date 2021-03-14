Jennifer Lopez Mocks ‘Dumb’ Headlines About Her & Alex Rodriguez’s Relationship Drama!

Jennifer Lopez is seemingly shutting down all of the breakup rumors surrounding her and Alex Rodriguez!

On Sunday, the 51-year-old singer shared a cryptic video on social media featuring a bunch of headlines about the couple’s alleged breakup. Lopez set the montage post to the rapper Saweetie’s song Pretty Bitch Freestyle and compiled a bunch of sexy videos and photos of herself. In the middle of the compilation post, though, J.Lo defiantly says, “you’re dumb,” as a bunch of text pops up. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

You know, that’s one way to address the rumors!

The visual comes two days after all of our hearts were crushed over the news that Lopez and Rodriguez had broken up. The power duo had been together for nearly four years and had also been engaged at the time. However, Rodriguez slammed the split rumors himself, saying in a video obtained by TMZ, saying “I’m not single.” (BTW, this was one of the headlines featured in Lopez’s vid.) The pair later announced in a joint statement that they are still an item but just “working through some things.”

It was previously reported that the two called it quits amid speculation that Rodriguez had an affair with Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy. The whispers started after the reality star’s co-worker Craig Conover accused her of sleeping with an ex-MLB player during part one of the Bravo show’s reunion special in January. LeCroy denied the allegations but later told Page Six that she had talked with the former Yankees star over FaceTime.

“He never physically cheated on her fiancée. [It’s] never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.”

Sources close to the 45-year-old baseball player said he “never met” the momma of one at the time.

As of right now, per TMZ, Lopez and Rodriguez are taking some time apart but are still a couple. He’s currently in Miami, Florida while she is working on a film in the Dominican Republic — which is the same place the two took those sultry vacation pics before the uncoupling rumors erupted.

Earlier this year, the Let’s Get Loud artist opened up to Elle about having to postpone their wedding because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don’t know if we’ll be able to recreate that. We canceled it, and since then we haven’t really talked about it. There’s no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it.”

The Hustlers actress also shared last month how she and Rodriguez have tried out therapy together.

