Southern Charm Star Madison LeCroy Addresses A-Rod Rumors As He & Jennifer Lopez Drive 'Em Away!

This is definitely one of the more eyebrow-raising Madison LeCroy stories we’ve covered in 2021… and her name has already popped up quite a bit despite it being so early in the year!

As we reported on Wednesday, LeCroy is at the center of a new set of rumors involving her alleged connection to former superstar baseball player Alex Rodriguez. But the Charleston resident is walking this story back pretty significantly in a new interview!

Despite what her Southern Charm co-star Danni Baird may have had to say about a supposed FaceTime tryst, the embattled 30-year-old reality star confirmed to Page Six that she has “spoken on the phone” with Rodriguez but they have “never met up.”

Of course, Rodriguez is engaged to Jennifer Lopez. And at the time of the alleged FaceTime communication, LeCroy was dating series regular Austen Kroll.

Speaking to the media outlet to clarify Baird’s prior bombshell claims, Madison did her best to diffuse the rumors, saying (below):

“[We have] never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance. He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me. I talked to him randomly, but not consistent.”

Hmmm, so that’s better because she denies A-Rod ever cheating… but also still sketchy if he’s talking to her on the phone while engaged to J.Lo?! Ya know?? LeCroy was mum about what topics the two covered on the phone calls. They probably discussed A-Rod’s infamous 2004 on-field fight with Boston Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek, right? LOLz!!!

Seriously, though, LeCroy did say the topic of conversation was “innocent,” but refused to go into details. And she also argued that it should be seen as old news, adding:

“All this stuff was a year ago, [but] it’s being aired now. … I told the wrong person [and then it became] like a game of telephone.”

Ok… For her part, the momma of one did sound frustrated by the rumor. In her final quote to the NYC-based outlet, she lamented the fact that things have gotten so blown out of proportion at this point:

“I don’t know what to do. I have tried to be as quiet as possible. I don’t want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this.”

Of course, the Bravo personality was at the center of another recent love triangle involving a former professional athlete, too. As you’ll recall, she and Jay Cutler had been getting closer to each other recently before he apparently had a change of heart and appeared to have reconciled with his estranged wife Kristin Cavallari.

Can’t win ’em all, Madison!

Maybe it’s not so bad?

Regardless of the rumors swarming around on social media, it doesn’t look like A-Rod and his better half are sweating it too hard! In fact, they’re driving (metaphorically) away from all this bull s**t instead! On Wednesday, the former New York Yankees third baseman posted this video to his Instagram account (below):

Fun!!! Hours later, according to E! News, the apparently-happy couple was spotted by paparazzi enjoying a lunch date down in Miami. Not exactly the actions of a guilty party, we would think?!

Besides, FWIW, Craig Conover, who first aired out Madison’s dirty laundry, did say the former MLB star LeCroy allegedly connected with was “married,” while A-Rod is merely engaged. And, an insider close to the slugger told E! News that he “doesn’t know [Madison] and has never met her,” so… yeah. Sounds simple enough! Though it’s clear the source speaking on behalf of the father of two is either wrong or lying, since it turns out Alex does, at the very least, know the hairstylist!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Has this latest love connection rumor been satisfactorily debunked?? Or do y’all think there’s really something here involving A-Rod?! (Or some other famous baseball player??) Sound OFF with your take in the comments (below)!

[Image via Madison LeCroy/Alex Rodriguez/Instagram]