Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Announce They Are Staying Together After 'Working Through Some Things'

Well, you can apparently forget all that breakup news that everybody breathlessly reported over the last 24 hours!

From the sounds of it here, it appears that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are actually staying together, and trying to make things work as a couple! Yes, really! That’s definitely an unexpected surprise considering we’d heard so much news about them breaking up…

If y’all are anything like us, you went to bed on Friday night knowing (er, assuming?) that J.Lo and A-Rod had officially split up. That was the news of the entertainment world late Friday, and we reported out several stories on the developments as we headed into the weekend hours.

But then… something changed?!

Here we are, bright and early on Saturday morning, and as it turns out, the couple is not breaking up at all! In fact, they are “working through” some rough patches specifically in order to fight for their relationship and stay together!

In a joint statement first obtained by People, the couple simply announced (below):

“We are working through some things.”

Um… OK!

Fortunately, a source came through with more insider information after the fact, as well. To hear the source tell it, the 51-year-old pop star and the 45-year-old former baseball legend “never officially broke up,” though they had been hitting some hard times lately.

The insider revealed more (below):

“They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up. She’s working in the Dominican Republic and he’s in Miami so it’s tough seeing each other especially with quarantining and COVID, but they want to try to stay together.”

Wow!

Oh, by the way, for those of you still thinking Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy may have had something to do with their split, as was reported yesterday, well you can forget about that, too! The insider claims here that LeCroy’s actions “had no bearing on the rough patch at all.” Sounds pretty definitive!

Rough patch it is, then, we suppose…

For what it’s worth, A-Rod appeared to be unbothered AF in his most recent Instagram post, never alluding to any breakup or any other sign of trouble, as you can see (below):

Does that look like a guy going through a breakup?!

The pop queen, too, was unbothered AF while producing her own personal laugh track in her most recent social media post, too:

So apparently everything is back to normal!

And the engagement is… still on, presumably?! That is one major thing still hanging over all this makeup/breakup talk, of course!

What do U think about that, Perezcious readers?! And the Madison LeCroy stuff — do you buy that she wasn’t involved at all??

Not gonna lie, this was a surprise for us to see this morning! But here they are, moving forward as if nothing ever happened…

