Watch Mark Consuelos Confess To Kelly Ripa That He Kissed Another Woman This Past Weekend! WHAT?!

Mark Consuelos is coming clean!

The Live With Kelly And Mark host popped up on his daytime TV show on Tuesday morning to reveal that he kissed another woman this past weekend while he was in Italy! And he revealed it to Kelly live on air!!!

So, Mark and Kelly co-own a fourth division Italian soccer team called Campobasso 1919. This past weekend, if that team won their match, they would officially win their league and move up one level to the third division. Mark went out there for the game, and watched them win! Amazing! And in the celebration afterwards… he kissed a fan!!

Related: Kelly ‘Made Eye Contact’ With Daughter Lola When She Walked In On Her & Mark Having Sex!

The All My Children actor admitted to his wife that it was a “passionate” kiss with a fan who came up to the edge of the field after the game to celebrate. The woman was ecstatic that their beloved team had won, and so when she got up to Mark at the end of a glass partition at the field, she planted a smooch on him! The 53-year-old explained:

“We look at each other and we’re so excited, and there’s this glass and we come to the glass, and you know what? I kissed her.”

OMG!!

He also quipped:

“I actually closed my eyes during the kiss. I closed my eyes, and my back foot went up.”

Kelly joked that the kiss must have been passionate, because her hubby apparently “never closes his eyes” for their kisses. Oof! You can see the moment go down right at the very start of Tuesday’s episode (below):

LOLz! Thoughts, y’all? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via Live With Kelly And Mark]