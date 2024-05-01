Gypsy Rose Blanchard Will Tell HER Side Of Story In New Memoir! See The Cover & Title!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has a lot more to get off her chest. And she’ll get it all out there because the convicted murderer will be releasing a memoir next year!

Titled My Time to Stand, the book was co-written by Melissa Moore and Michele Matrisciani and will hit shelves thanks to publisher BenBella Books on January 28, 2025 — just a little over one year after she was released on parole. Wow!

BTW, she’s working with the same writing team that she did for her 2024 ebook, Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom, which came out days after she left prison.

Sharing the news on Monday, Gypsy happily told People:

“I am in love with the title of my book not only because it addresses the question I get most, but because in our pain and struggle we can find what it is that we want to stand for. That inside our stories, if we dare to sit in the stillness of them, our purpose can be revealed. And we all have a purpose. That’s what I hope people will take away from my book.”

The title is also inspired by her legitimate struggle to stand on her own two feet after she was forced to use a wheelchair for much of her childhood as a victim of Munchausen by proxy. But it took on another meaning following her time in jail, she noted:

“The first time I stood up on my own two feet was my first failed attempt to leave my mother. I had the legs of a chick struggling to find a way out of the cracks. Who hasn’t felt unsturdy like that in their own life? The second time I stood up, I walked down a path I’ll regret forever. Again, too many people feel this way about their choices.”

The 32-year-old continued:

“The third time I stood up, I did so as an incarcerated girl-woman who had so much to learn about independence, self-forgiveness and resilience. Only because I did the work, did my time to stand finally come. Now, I can stand with other victims as they take steps toward doing whatever work is necessary to stand for themselves. My Time to Stand is about reclaiming my footing so others can be inspired to walk a life of purpose and meaning and build a future sturdy enough so others can stand for something, too.”

On how this project will be different from previous documentaries about her life, she explained that the book (and accompanying audiobook) required her to look “inward — to question, to be introspective,” she detailed:

“In processing and retelling my memories, so much more truth has been revealed to me, including the victimization of the other people in my family and community. I hope to engage readers by describing my journey, instead of explaining it. In that way, others might see themselves in my story, too, and relate.”

According to a synopsis, the tell-all will include “Blanchard family photos and new facts about Gypsy’s life that she previously kept private.” It will also focus on the “abusive cycle” that allegedly began with her mother Dee Dee‘s abusive father, Gypsy’s reaction to being involved in her mother’s death, and memories of her final days in prison. Ch-ch-check out a first look at the cover:

It’s unclear if Gypsy will touch on her divorce with Ryan Anderson at all. Considering her love triangle drama is still unfolding, we bet that’ll have to be saved for a sequel! Though we might not have to wait for a second book to get that tea. Gypsy’s also been working on a new Lifetime docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, which will show the breakdown of the marriage. So, there’s a TON more Gypsy Rose content headed our way soon!

