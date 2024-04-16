Alexa & Carlos PenaVega Lost Their Pregnancy! No!

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega have shared some heartbreaking news.

On Instagram Monday, the couple shared a post announcing their fourth child, a daughter they named Indy Rex PenaVega, was stillborn. In the post made to both parents’ pages, they wrote:

“There are never the right words to say when it comes to loss. After a beautiful and peaceful delivery, our daughter ‘Indy’ was born at rest.”

Continuing, they expressed their grief, while sharing how they’ve turned to their faith in this moment for “peace”:

“It has been a painful journey. But in the pain we have found peace. God continues to comfort and hold us in his arms. The prayers from the community around us have been so sustaining in this difficult season.”

Alexa and Carlos went on to say their baby “looked just like her daddy”:

“This little girl has already changed our lives in so many ways. She was absolutely beautiful. And looked just like daddy. Dark hair and all. Grief has come to us in waves. Moments of feeling absolutely gutted … then moments of feeling blessed by just getting a moment with her.”

So, so sad…

Wrapping up the post, the couple said Indy “changed our world” despite how things turned out:

“We can’t understand why things like this happen and we may never get answers. Indy Rex PenaVega, you completely changed our world. You moved us to a new place. You gave us the community we have been longing for. We love you [and] can’t wait to see how many other lives you change.”

See the full post (below):

The Spy Kids alum and her husband announced in November 2023 they were expecting their fourth child after having already welcomed two sons; Ocean, 7, and Kingston, 4, as well as one daughter, Rio, 2. They also celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary this January.

Our hearts go out to Alexa and Carlos as they navigate this indescribable loss. Sending love and light.

