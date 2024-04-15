Jill Duggar Reveals Tragic End To Secret Pregnancy -- Baby Was Stillborn Just 4 Months In

Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband Derick Dillard are mourning the loss of their fourth child just four months into the pregnancy.

On Saturday, the couple announced they had been expecting their first girl, but she sadly passed about midway through the pregnancy. They expressed:

“ It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard. Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero. From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn’t wait to meet our baby. Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world. We appreciate your prayers as we continue to grieve and heal from the loss of our little Isla Marie. “

The joint Instagram post was shared alongside a photo of the husband and wife holding a pink crochet blanket and a teddy bear symbolizing their child. As mentioned, the Counting On alums share sons Israel, 9, Samuel, 6, and Freddy, 1. They also previously suffered a miscarriage in 2021. Ugh. We’re so sorry they’re grieving another loss now! See the emotional pregnancy update (below):

More photos can be seen on their website HERE. Our hearts go out to them all as they mourn this devastating loss. May little Isla Marie rest in peace.

