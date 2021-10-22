Alexa PenaVega Reacts To 'Ugly' And 'Frustrating' Comments After Accidentally Severing 2-Year-Old Son's Finger

We really feel for Alexa PenaVega right now!

As you’ll recall from our reporting earlier this week, the 33-year-old actress is at the center of a social media controversy after revealing that she severed the tip of her 2-year-old son Kingston‘s finger after accidentally closing it in a bathroom door late last week.

Well, on Thursday, the Spy Kids alum returned to Instagram to deliver several updates about Kingston’s recovery, her own mental health, and her family’s condition in the aftermath of the horrific injury. For one, Alexa slammed unforgiving fans and social media commenters who used the incident as an excuse to criticize her parenting skills, explaining on video (below):

“Social media can be really frustrating. But after seeing the comments about people questioning my parenting and assuming I slammed a door in a fit of rage… absolutely not. I simply closed the door. That is literally what happened. I know I will never be able to please everyone and people will be ugly to be ugly, and for those people all I can do is pray for them.”

Wow!

PenaVega, who also has 4-year-old Ocean and 5-month-old Rio with her husband, Carlos PenaVega, also used the update as an opportunity to show exactly where and how the injury occurred. In the video, she showed the bathroom door itself, and explained just how chillingly simple the whole thing had been, saying:

“This was the door. He was in the bathroom, I didn’t see his fingers in the hinge, so I just closed it. It sucks so much, but it was that simple.”

Jeez. It could happen to anybody! That’s part of what makes all the ugly social media comments so disheartening… Simple or not, PenaVega did also open up about the emotional toll of the accident, telling fans:

“[This is] the most traumatic thing we’ve had to go through as a family. The mom guilt and shame was really hard to get through. But thank God for prayer and for the sweet little bruiser Kingston is. Carlos was amazing and swooped in like Superman to take care of our family. It took a minute for all of us to process what happened. If anything it made us all love each other even more and humbled us completely. Thankfully, Kingston is already doing flips like nothing happened. Gosh I love my babies!”

Well that’s good, at least! Alexa had at least one big supporter online, though — her husband. The 32-year-old Big Time Rush alum popped up in the comments section on Thursday, too, writing:

“Love u! Your [sic] an amazing momma – things happen!! How close it’s made [our family] is unreal!! Don’t ever change! You do you boo.”

Here are the two new video updates, from late Wednesday and early Thursday (below):

Seriously, what an ordeal…

Nasty comments from certain followers aside, we can only hope and pray that Kingston continues to recover and continues to thrive! And just as importantly, we wish Alexa and Carlos well in processing this traumatic situation for themselves.

