Mama June's New Boyfriend Arrested In Front Of Her After Evading Police For Months!!

Mama June Shannon has found herself wrapped up in legal trouble… again. This time, with her new boyfriend Justin Stroud!

The fairly new couple — who went Instagram official in October — was leaving a party in Boca Raton, Florida on Thursday night when cops swarmed their vehicle to arrest Justin — apparently after he had evaded authorities for months! OMG!

According to The Sun, an arrest warrant was first issued for the 34-year-old in October after he violated his probation. He’s spent the last few months traveling around the country, landing him at an upscale cocktail party at The Addison with the Mama June: Road to Redemption star. The pair immediately hit up a gas station across the street from the venue after leaving the event, and that’s when a bunch of police pulled up behind them to make the arrest!

Related: Mama June Splits From Controversial BF Geno Doak: ‘He’s Not Part Of My Life, Hasn’t Been’ For A While!

In photos and videos obtained by the outlet, which you can see HERE, Justin was spotted getting put in handcuffs while the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo matriarch looked on horrified. An eyewitness who saw the whole thing go down explained:

“Four cop cars came into the venue and started speaking with the valets.”

Things escalated as the couple attempted to head home, the source added:

“Next thing you know, police pull into the gas station and they all swarmed in and arrested him. We saw him get taken away.”

Justin has been placed in county jail and is currently listed as an “Out of State Fugitive.” Local police told The Sun that he will remain behind bars until an extradition hearing, at which point Alabama authorities will determine how to get him back to their state. Back in November 2019, Stroud was originally arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He also pleaded guilty to charges of burglary at a dwelling in the third degree and theft of property in November of 2019.

Related: Julia Fox & Azealia Banks Get Into BRUTAL Fight Over Kanye Breakup Comments

He allegedly admitted to his probation officer in September that he had used “water,” a street name for GHB (a party drug sometimes referred to as the “date rape drug”) which resulted in him getting kicked out of rehab in Alabama. According to his warrant record, the probation office decided to continue working with him through the mistake and transferred him from Autauga County CCP to Lauderdale County CCP, where he had a job and place to live. But on October 21, 22, and 25, he missed his probation meetings resulting in an arrest warrant being issued on the 26th. It’s unclear if Mama June knew about these issues when coupling up with Justin.

This isn’t the 42-year-old’s first run-in with the law. She was previously arrested outside of an Alabama gas station during a three-year romance with her ex Geno Doak. Both of them struggled with substance abuse and were charged for possession of crack cocaine. Geno was sentenced to 16 months in prison for the drug charges, but Shannon managed to avoid a prison sentence and was instead ordered to complete 100 hours of community service for the same 2019 incident. According to court records, Doak was admitted into the Alabama prison system on July 29. He is expected to be released on November 28. Justin could be looking at more jail time himself for skipping his probation, but he could also get a lighter consequence like modified probation rules.

Reactions?! Let us know (below)!

[Image via WE TV/YouTube & Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office]