Sophia Culpo’s NFL Star Ex FINALLY Breaks Silence On Alix Earle Cheating Rumors!

Sophia Culpo’s ex-boyfriend is finally addressing those cheating allegations!

For those who haven’t been keeping up with the breakup drama, it all started back in March when the younger sister of Olivia Culpo revealed on TikTok that she was “single” again – meaning her relationship with Braxton Berrios came to an end at some point. While Sophia kept her lips sealed about the breakup at first, she later took to IG to spill the tea on what happened! And let’s just say, the model dropped some bombshells!

On Instagram, she claimed there was “betrayal” and “a lot of trust was broken” that eventually led to their sudden split. Whoa. Those are some strong words to be throwing around! Naturally, this led many to believe Sophia was trying to hint that the Miami Dolphins wide receiver had betrayed her — by cheating! And the infidelity rumors blew up when the 27-year-old athlete was spotted with TikToker Alix Earle at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix very shortly after Sophia’s posts.

Related: Offset Is Now Accusing Cardi B Of Being A Cheater? See Her Furious Response!

And that’s not all! The rumored couple fueled all that talk at the Palm Tree Music Festival in Westhampton, New York, over the weekend. Alix posted several videos on TikTok that featured her hanging out and showing off PDA with a mystery man. Although the guy’s face was never shown in the clips, many believed he had been Braxton. Fans even thought this was Alix’s “hard launch” of their relationship. However, the influencer immediately shut it down, saying:

“We’re not even ‘dating, but just hard for me to not share stuff w u guys hahahaha.”

@alixearle Another 12/10 day. That black mirror episode messed me up ???? diml hamptons summeroutfits ♬ Young Folks – Shindig Society

Hmm. This seems pretty coupley to us! Even though the social media star denied the romance rumors, Sophia still seemed upset by the PDA from the new flames — confirming to many who it was Alix was with!

Sophia threw some major shade at her ex! Without naming names, the 26-year-old wrote in a since-deleted post on TikTok Monday:

“Give it a few but call me when the lovebombing ends. I gotchu #girltok #narcredflag.”

Damn! She has some THOUGHTS about her ex! But when her followers called her out for talking about Braxton and Alix, Sophia fired back:

“I’m sorry the internet has their panties in a wad. It wasn’t that deep.”

Well, the NFL star didn’t seem to feel the same way! And it appears he’s sick of the cheating accusations (and Sophia’s social media antics) because he took to IG Stories on Tuesday to finally address the whole situation! He said in a video:

“I don’t want to start anything. I don’t want to fuel anything. I genuinely want all of this to be over and everybody to move on and do whatever makes them happy. I was in a relationship for two years. It was a good relationship, it was a healthy one. And towards the end of it, we had conversations along the lines of we just weren’t working out. So when we split back in January, that’s why. It had nothing to do with anything else. It had nothing to do with anybody else for that matter.”

Wait, they ended things back in January?! Braxton then noted that he and Sophia “just didn’t work out, and that’s OK.” Since they supposedly ended things on good terms, he says, he’s been shocked by her recent social media behavior toward him:

“It’s been very weird and sad to see kind of what’s gone on since then. I’ve been quiet because it’s totally out of character for me to talk about my private life, publicly. But I feel like it needed to be touched on now.”

Hmm. Braxton insists his split with Sophia was amicable — but she previously said their romance “didn’t end well or honestly.” And as we mentioned before, she heavily implied he betrayed her. Sophia has also continued to act shady toward Braxton — why would she do that if they were fine?!

On the other hand, if it ended badly, it would make sense for him to lie about that to make himself look better. And possibly even fudge the dates of the breakup if it he was also lying to his new gal about the cheating?? Just sayin’… We’re inclined to believe Sophia here.

But what do YOU think about the breakup drama, Perezcious readers? Are you buying Braxton’s statement on the situation? At time of writing, Sophia hasn’t responded to her ex’s claims, but we’re certainly curious to see what she has to say right now! Sound OFF on the situation in the comments below.

[Image via Braxton Berrios/Instagram, Sophia Culpo/Instagram, Alix Earle/Instagram]