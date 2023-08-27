Allison Holker Says It ‘Felt So Good to Dance Again’ For The First Time Since Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death

Allison Holker has her dancing shoes back on.

The 35-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum took to social media on Saturday to share the first video of her dancing since the tragic passing of her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss. In the clip, she could be seen with friend and actress Brittany Russell, doing a quick dance routine to Missy Elliott’s Bomb Intro/Pass That Dutch. Allison also expressed in the caption of the post how it “truly felt so good to dance again,” adding:

“I was overwhelmed with so many emotions. I was both scared and excited. But dance has always been there for me… even now and I am so grateful for that. And thank you @bperryrussell for making it so fun and making me feel safe!”

It must have been so hard for her to do this, considering she normally posted dancing videos with Stephen. You can check it out (below):

Amazing!!

In the comments section, Allison received a ton of love and support from everyone, including Jodie Sweetin who wrote:

“Yes!!! Yes!!! Keep dancing mama…”

Vanessa Bryant shared several heart emojis. Her former DWTS co-star Peta Murgatroyd said:

“Love to see it!”

On Sunday, Allison hopped on Instagram Stories again to share her gratitude for her followers’ kind words:

“Can’t even begin to express how grateful I am for the love and support you all have shown me. Thank you.”

We’re so proud of Allison for taking this huge step amid her grief! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Allison Holker/Instagram, WENN]