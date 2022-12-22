Allison Holker's ‘Heart Aches’ In First Instagram Post Since Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Allison Holker is opening up about how much pain she’s in following the death of her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

As you know, the dance icon was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Los Angeles motel on December 13 after he suddenly left home and dropped all contact with his wife. Allison confirmed the tragic news of his passing in a statement to People, remembering the performer as the foundation of their family and an “inspiration” to so many:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

The So You Think You Can Dance breakout stars got married in 2013, and it seemed they would last forever… We never could have imagined their love story would end like this…

She continued:

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

And just one week following his death, the 34-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum returned to social media with a heartbreaking post about her late husband. Posting a picture of the couple to Instagram on Wednesday, she wrote in the caption:

“My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much.”

Just gutting. Many people took to the comments section to offer their love and support to Allison, including his TV boss Ellen DeGeneres, who wrote:

“There is so much love coming to you. I hope you can feel it.”

Naomi Campbell also said:

“Thinking of you and your Family and sending my love and strength to you”

Julianne Hough expressed:

“Wrapping you and your family in so much love”

Nikki Bella then commented:

“Sending you so so soooo much love light and prayers Allison”

Without a doubt, he is greatly missed by so many, especially his family members and three children: Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. His loved ones have been vocal about how hard this time has been for them over the past week, including Stephen’s mom Connie Boss Alexander. She shared a snapshot from a FaceTime she had with the dancer on IG Stories on Wednesday, writing:

“Oh if only I could FT to heaven…”

Our hearts continue to go out to the Boss family as they grapple with this loss.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Image via Allison Holker/Instagram]